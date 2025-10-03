What to watch on OTT this week: Hottest series and movies streaming now

Get ready for a binge-worthy week! OTT platforms are rolling out some of the hottest releases, from highly anticipated movies to gripping web series. Whether you’re craving edge-of-your-seat action or shows that make you stop and think, this week has something for everyone.

Cinephiles have plenty to look forward to this week. Highlights on OTT include India’s Got Talent Season 11, The Game, and the action-packed Dakuaan Da Munda 3, along with several other must-watch series and movies perfect for your weekend binge. To make your streaming hunt easier, we’ve curated a list of the top releases you can’t miss—check them out below!

Top 7 OTT releases of the week

1. The Game: You Never Play Alone

• Release Date: Oct 2nd, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Cyber Crime, Thriller

• Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Hema, Viviya Santh, Subash Selvam

In the Tamil mystery thriller The Game: You Never Play Alone, a female game developer is the target of a cyberattack. But as she sets out to find the people responsible for the attack, she discovers some terrifying facts and untold stories. The show examines issues of addiction, betrayal, trust, and the detrimental effects of modern technology.

2. Dakuaan Da Munda 3

• Release Date: Oct 3rd, 2025

• OTT Platform: Zee5

• Genre: Action, Drama

• Cast: Navi Bhangu, Balwinder Dhaliwal, Satinder Kassoana, Raj Dhaliwal

The film, which was directed by Happy Rode, centres on Karma, a gifted boxer who was raised in an orphanage while coming from a criminal background. He becomes addicted to drugs after his dream of being a boxer is dashed by an injury.

The film, which was directed by Happy Rode, centres on Karma, a gifted boxer who was raised in an orphanage while coming from a criminal background. He becomes addicted to drugs after his dream of being a boxer is dashed by an injury.

Years later, though, he purges himself and sets out to eliminate or face the corruption in his environment. He does not target a white-collar police officer till after that. What follows is a compelling plot with just the right amount of action.

3. Steve

• Release Date: Oct 3rd, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Drama, Comedy

• Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Joshua Barry, Charles Beaven

Steve, a drama story by Max Porter, centres on a headteacher named Steve (Cillian Murphy), who battles to save his kids and the school from closure. On the other hand, his student Sky, finds himself torn between his aggressive tendencies and his actions. It is worth seeing what happens next.

4. India’s Got Talent Season 11

• OTT release date: October 4

• OTT platform: Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium

With Harsh Limbachiyaa as the new host and a redesigned team of judges that includes Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shaan, and Malaika Arora, the stage is set for the upcoming season of India's Got Talent. Every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM (IST), IGT 11 will air.

5. Genie, Make a Wish

• OTT release date: October 3

• OTT platform: Netflix

Netflix's description of the Korean fantasy romantic comedy series mentioned, “After a thousand years, a quirky genie returns to grant wishes to a woman born without feelings.”

6. Junior

• Release Date: Sept 30th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

• Genre: Drama

• Cast: Genelia Deshmukh, Achyuth Kumar, Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Rao Ramesh

Junior, a drama film directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, centres on Abhinav (Kieeti Reddy), who wants to put his father out of his mind while attending college and working as an intern.

Junior, a drama film directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, centres on Abhinav (Kieeti Reddy), who wants to put his father out of his mind while attending college and working as an intern.

Conflicts between him and his manager, Vijaya, during the internship quickly reveal a business fraud. Vijaya is Abhinav's adopted sister, as he will discover later. He will not learn the secrets until he reunites with his family and explores his past.

7. 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms

• Release Date: Oct 1st, 2025

• OTT Platform: Sony LIV

• Genre: Drama

• Cast: Paresh Pahuja, Gangandev Riar, Girija Oak, Pradnya Motghare, Rajendra Bhatia

The web series 13th, which was developed by Sameer Mishra, is based on the life of renowned Indian educator Mohit Tyagi, popularly referred to as MT sir.

In this series, an MT and a former student will collaborate to launch an educational enterprise. Challenges, India's competitive educational system, and the importance of the drop year—that is, after Class 12—will all be covered in the series.