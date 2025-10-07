The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release: When and where to watch in India?

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Date: On September 5, the Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in India. It is the 9th instalment in the supernatural horror film universe, which also includes Annabelle and The Nun. Within a month of its theatrical release, the movie made its OTT debut. The Conjuring, the last instalment of the wildly successful horror series, has simultaneously frightened and excited the viewers.

Released on September 5, 2025, The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned over Rs 458 million globally, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. It continues to rule the global box office. The film is slated for a digital premiere in India and stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the well-known paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Conjuring Last Rites: When and where to watch in India? A month later, the film made its international digital debut following an incredible theatrical run. For $25, fans outside of India can now rent the movie from Fandango, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video. Indian viewers, however, are anxiously awaiting a formal word on its local OTT release. It is anticipated to launch shortly on pay-per-view platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video, according to rumours. The Blu-ray and DVD versions, which will include deleted scenes and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, are set to be available on November 25, 2025, for those who prefer physical media.

About The Conjuring: Last Rites As Ed and Lorraine Warren deal with their last and scariest case to date, the narrative follows them. When an evil power targets a family, the couple has to face dark secrets that make it difficult to distinguish between love, fear, and faith. The movie, which takes its cues from actual paranormal incidents, examines how the Warrens' unbreakable bond is put to the ultimate test by forces they cannot understand. Last Rites, which was directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, embodies classic horror with an emotional narrative.