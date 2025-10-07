Home / Entertainment / The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release: When and where to watch in India?

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release: When and where to watch in India?

The Conjuring: Last Rites is a box office success worldwide. In India, an OTT release is imminent. Blu-ray and DVD versions are much anticipated by fans. It got released on Sept 5, 2025

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release
The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Date: On September 5, the Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in India. It is the 9th instalment in the supernatural horror film universe, which also includes Annabelle and The Nun. Within a month of its theatrical release, the movie made its OTT debut. The Conjuring, the last instalment of the wildly successful horror series, has simultaneously frightened and excited the viewers.
 
Released on September 5, 2025, The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned over Rs 458 million globally, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. It continues to rule the global box office. The film is slated for a digital premiere in India and stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the well-known paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Conjuring Last Rites: When and where to watch in India?

A month later, the film made its international digital debut following an incredible theatrical run. For $25, fans outside of India can now rent the movie from Fandango, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video. Indian viewers, however, are anxiously awaiting a formal word on its local OTT release.  
 
It is anticipated to launch shortly on pay-per-view platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video, according to rumours. The Blu-ray and DVD versions, which will include deleted scenes and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, are set to be available on November 25, 2025, for those who prefer physical media.

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

As Ed and Lorraine Warren deal with their last and scariest case to date, the narrative follows them. When an evil power targets a family, the couple has to face dark secrets that make it difficult to distinguish between love, fear, and faith. 
 
The movie, which takes its cues from actual paranormal incidents, examines how the Warrens' unbreakable bond is put to the ultimate test by forces they cannot understand. 
 
Last Rites, which was directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, embodies classic horror with an emotional narrative. 
 
Telugu was one of the languages in which the movie was released, increasing its appeal to viewers around the world. In addition to Wilson and Farmiga, Steve Coulter, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Mia Tomlinson play important roles in the film. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kantara 2 box office day 5: Rishab Shetty film poised to enter 400 cr club

'Positive power': Nafisa Ali embraces bald look amid stage 4 cancer battle

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: Know when & where to stream online

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 opens at ₹60 cr, beats Saiyaara, Chhaava

Why Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's dance-drama, Ram, endures, 68 years on

Topics :OTT platformsOTT usersAmazon Prime Video

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story