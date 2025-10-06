'Positive power': Nafisa Ali embraces bald look amid stage 4 cancer battle

Nafisa Ali stage 4 cancer battle: Bollywood veteran Nafisa Ali has once again inspired fans with her courage and honesty. The acclaimed actress, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage-4 peritoneal cancer, recently shared a photo revealing her bald look — a powerful symbol of strength and acceptance. Her candid post, celebrating resilience amid treatment, has deeply moved friends and fans across social media.

Nafisa shared several photos of her new bald look on Instagram, which is a side effect of chemotherapy. She was dressed in brown trousers and a yellow gingham top, and she was beaming for the camera. Alongside the pictures, she penned a short but powerful caption: “Positive Power.”

Friends and fans showed blessings for Nafisa Ali''s cancer treatment "Bless you, Nafisa," wrote actor Shabana Azmi. Rozlyn Khan commented: "You are fighter .,,! Sending love n positivity" A user said: "Hair no hair ...you are gorgeous. May God always keep you healthy healthy and healthy. Cute Buddhist monk. loads of love n wishes." Another user stated: "May the force be with you, let us keep praying for strength and the power of the collective." More about Nafisa Ali's cancer She previously published an endearing post with some images and videos of her grandchildren supporting her as she dealt with the hair loss brought on by chemotherapy. The clips showed her young granddaughters using their tiny hands to carefully cut her hair. Nafisa captioned the photos, saying, "Finally, my little grandchildren helped me with my hair fall."

Nafisa talked candidly about her ongoing chemotherapy sessions just a few days ago. She disclosed that the procedure had caused her hair to start falling out. She shared a photo of her hair-filled comb on social media, writing, "Here goes my chemotherapy locks... Soon, I'll be bald." In November 2018, Nafisa received her initial diagnosis of stage 3 ovarian and peritoneal cancer. She recently disclosed that her cancer had returned after first healing in 2019 and that she is currently undergoing chemotherapy because surgery is not an option at this time, as per the ANI.

Who is Nafisa Ali? Nafisa is an Indian actress, politician, social activist, and former beauty queen. Her roles in Bollywood films such as Unoon (1978), Major Saab (1998), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Guzaarish (2010) have earned her recognition. She clinched second position in the Miss International competition and was awarded Eve's Weekly Miss India in 1976. In addition to her career in entertainment, Ali is an Indian National Congress member and a dedicated social activist. She has advocated for social causes, such as raising awareness of AIDS. She was named the Children's Film Society of India's chairperson in 2005