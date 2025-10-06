From War 2 to Search: Complete list of upcoming OTT releases this week

It’s going to be an action-packed week on OTT! As the post-festive season settles, streaming platforms are turning up the heat with a mix of high-voltage action, emotional drama, and pulse-pounding thrillers. Whether you’re craving an edge-of-your-seat mystery, an animated epic, or a touching human story, this week’s line-up has something for every kind of binge-watcher.

From Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 to the much-awaited mystery Search: The Naina Murder Case, and the mythological visual marvel Kurukshetra, your watchlist is about to get packed. So grab your snacks, dim the lights, and dive into this week's top OTT releases.

OTT releases this week: Top films to watch online War 2 • Release Date: October 9 • Where to watch: Netflix August 14 marked the global premiere of the action movie War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Expectations were high for the recent 6th YRF spyverse release, but it crashed badly after its first weekend. War 2 is reportedly just a few days away from an OTT release, and while it might find new life on streaming, the producers will be closely monitoring how it has performed commercially. Mirai • Release Date: October 10

• Where to watch: JioHotstar The superhero extravaganza 'Mirai' marked Telugu star Teja Sajja's triumphant return and became a box office success. The Karthik Ghattamaneni film wowed viewers with its epic action, mythical storyline, and cutting-edge visual effects. With the producers formally confirming its launch on OTT, Mirai is now prepared for its digital debut. 'Search: The Naina Murder Case' • Release Date: October 10 • Where to watch: JioHotstar The outstanding Konkona Sen Sharma plays ACP Sanyukta Das in "Search: The Naina Murder Case," a detective who is about to switch departments in an attempt to repair her strained marriage.

However, when she becomes involved in the horrific death of a teenage girl named Naina, her ambitions are derailed. This final case tests her resilience and draws her further into a mystery that intertwines with her own personal issues by forcing her to face sinister truths at every turn. Kurukshetra • Release Date: October 10 • Where to watch: Netflix Discover the Mahabharata in a whole new way with 'Kurukshetra.' Through the perspectives of 18 key fighters, this magnificent animated series retells the fabled 18-day war. Every episode explores the distinct moral dilemmas and ethical battles of a character, providing a novel and profoundly human interpretation of the Dharmayudh. Experience the intricacies of the epic in a visually stunning fashion, from the Pandavas' determination to the Kauravas' conflicts.

Boots • Release Date: October 9 • Where to watch: Netflix With "Boots," enter a world of discipline and danger. This series, which is based on the powerful memoir "The Pink Marine," follows Cameron, a gay youngster who has been bullied, and his closest buddy as they join the U.S. Marines during a time when it was illegal for them to be gay. They must negotiate both real and metaphorical landmines in the harsh environment of boot camp, creating an unshakable relationship and learning about their true selves. It is a compelling tale of perseverance and friendship.

The Smashing Machine • Release Date: October 10 • Where to watch: Netflix/HBO Max Benny Safdie is the writer, director, co-producer, and editor of the American biographical sports drama film The Smashing Machine. Dwayne Johnson plays former amateur wrestler and mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr, while Emily Blunt plays Kerr's girlfriend Dawn Staples. Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk play supporting parts. The film is based on the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr. The Woman in Cabin 10 • Release date: October 9