Kantara: Chapter 1 box office day 7- Collection dips after ₹300 crore mark

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office day 7- Collection dips after ₹300 crore mark

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 saw a slight dip after crossing ₹300 crore. The Kannada period drama, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, continues its strong box office run, despite the drop.

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kantara: Chapter 1 on box office: As its first week in theatres comes to a close, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to perform strongly at the Indian box office, surpassing the ₹300 crore (net-gross minus taxes) mark. The Kannada historical drama, released on October 2, 2025, has maintained impressive collections through day 7.
 
Globally, the film has also shown steady growth, crossing the ₹450 crore milestone. Trade experts predict that Kantara: Chapter 1 could conclude its worldwide run between ₹700 and ₹800 crore
 
However, based on early trade reports, the movie's box office collection declined on Wednesday, which is normal for a weekday. Whether the movie will gain traction during its second weekend in theatres remains to be seen.
 

Kantara 2 box office collection day-wise

Day 1: Rs 61.85 crore
Day 2: Rs 45.4 crore

Day 3: Rs 55 crore
Day 4: Rs 63 crore
Day 5: Rs 31.5 crore
Day 6: Rs 34.25 crore
Day 7: Rs 25 crore
 

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Insights 

The box office collection for Kantara Chapter 1 in India total ₹316 crore. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie has made over ₹100 crore at the box office, while the Kannada version is not far behind at ₹99 crore. 
 
With nearly ₹60 crore in box office collections to date, the Telugu version has also done well. Kantara Chapter 1 is a genuine pan-India smash, with both the Malayalam and Tamil dubs earning over ₹20 crore each.
 
As of right now, Kantara Chapter 1 has made ₹451 crore globally, and in its second weekend, it should surpass ₹500 crore.
 
Kantara 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of the biggest hits on Thursday, solidifying its place among the highest-grossing Indian films. The only thing left to see is whether the movie can make a significant surge during its second weekend, which will establish whether it has the stamina to reach the elusive ₹1000-crore milestone. 

About Kantara 2

Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram play important parts in Kantara Chapter 1, which was written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara Chapter 2, the third movie, has also been revealed.
 
Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel that takes place several hundred years before the original movie and delves into the history of the Panjurli and Guliga daivas as well as their fight over the sacred Kantara forest.
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

