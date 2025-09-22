Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 trailer out: Rishabh Shetty leads prequel epic

The much-awaited trailer for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has been released by the makers on Monday. Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of this Kannada movie. Like the first instalment, Rishabh Shetty is the writer and director of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, and he also plays the lead character.

On October 2, 2025, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will be available in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of the movie, which Hombale Films distributes.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 trailer out

Once more, Rishabh Shetty is portrayed in the trailer as the ultimate protector of his people. But compared to the first film, the plot appears more confusing this time. Although the main character in Kantara was depicted battling against caste prejudice and unjust land acquisition, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 takes a more traditional approach. The trailer of the movie looks amazing, but it is still unclear if viewers will be excited by it.

For the high-profile project, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1's makers are relying on word-of-mouth advertising. According to reports, the paid premiere screenings of the film will take place in over 2500 theatres on October 1, one day before its official release. Before the movie went viral on social media during its first weekend of release three years ago, Kantara also had a quiet pre-release buzz. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Cast and Plot In the movie, Rishabh plays the character of the god's representative, standing up to injustice and fighting for the people, while Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah plays the evil King Kulasekhara.