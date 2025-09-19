OTT releases this week: The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial 2, Article 370

Top OTT releases this week: Some of the most anticipated films and television shows will be available on your favourite OTT platforms this week. With a stellar celebrity cast and a variety of genres, this week is sure to be very entertaining. This week's OTT releases will be the ideal fusion of drama, comedy, fantasy, and excitement.

There is a lot in store for the audience, including Aryan Khan's directorial debut and Kajol's return with season 2 of The Trial. This weekend, several new Tamil and Telugu films and television shows will be accessible OTT via platforms such as JioHotstar, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, ManoramaMax, and SonyLIV. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.

Top 7 OTT releases of the week 1. The Bads of Bollywood • Release Date: September 18, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Drama • Cast: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh This Bollywood drama series, which was created by Aryan Khan, centres on a driven young guy and his buddies as they strive to get into the movie business. The stakes are bigger, though. They must deal with everything, from uncertainty to industry upheaval. Before they win, they have to lose a lot. 2. The Trial Season 2 • Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar • Genre: Legal Drama • Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey Noyonika (Kajol) will deal with new, complicated cases this season that will test her identity and bring her history into her legal career. This season, Noyonika will have to prevent the destruction of her legal practice and profession by changing from a timid and immature lawyer to a more fearless one. 3. Article 370 • Release Date: September 19, 2025 • OTT Platform: Zee5 • Genre: Political Drama • Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mohan Agashe The political drama Article 370, which was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, centres on NIA Agent Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam), who is assigned to fight terrorism and separatism in Kashmir.

Two Men • Release Date: September 19, 2025 • OTT Platform: Manorama Max • Genre: Suspense Thriller • Cast: Irshad Ali, M.A. Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, Lenaa In this film, which centres on two characters, a driver named Abukka gives a struggling businessman named Sanjay a lift. They use the desert road during Eid al-Fitr to avoid the congested roadways. Things drastically change, though, when the businessman's horrifying actions turn the trip into a nightmare.

5. Sinners • Release Date: September 18, 2025 • OTT Platform: JioHotstar • Genre: Horror • Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Jack O'Connell, Dave Maldonado Ryan Coogler is the writer and director of the 2025 American horror movie Sinners. The film tells the tale of twin brothers (both portrayed by Michael B. Jordan) who, after overcoming a difficult past, decide to start over in their hometown. They are unaware, though, that evil is only waiting to greet them and make their life more difficult.

6. Haunted Hotel • Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Animated, Horror • Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Will Forte, Jimmi Simpson The plot of Matt Roller's Haunted Hotel centres on Catherine, a single mother of two who must manage a haunted hotel to make a living. But when she is accompanied by his late brother's ghost, who offers her business suggestions, the situation becomes much more supernatural. The season is simultaneously funny and frightening thanks to the harmony of visitors, supernatural spirits, and ghostly horror.