The Kalki 2898 AD sequel will not feature Deepika Padukone. The actress' departure from the project was revealed by the Prabhas-starring movie's producers on their official X account on Thursday.

Deepika's exit from the project was implied by the announcement, which stated that a movie like Kalki "deserves commitment." After Deepika left, it was revealed that Triptii Dimri would be starring in the Vanga film.

Deepika co-starred in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Deepika had a crucial part in the film and was anticipated to play the lead in the sequel. Note that Deepika Padukone has yet to make a formal announcement about her departure from Kalki 2.

Deepika Padukone exits from Kalki 2898 AD sequel Taking to Twitter, they stated, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. The tweet also seemed a little too salty, as if accusing Deepika of not promising full commitment to the role. "Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future work."

Deepika Padukone also removed from 'Spirit' The second Prabhas film that Deepika Padukone has left is Kalki. The actress had previously been kicked out of Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga as well. According to reports, director Vanga was not pleased with her demands, which included eight-hour workdays, a large compensation, and a cut of the movie's earnings. According to reports, Deepika, a new mother, is attempting to reduce her working hours in order to better combine her personal and professional lives. Vanga also attacked Deepika on his X Twitter, calling her out for engaging in "dirty PR games." “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it," Vanga wrote and then further stated, “Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much ??-ुंदक में बिल्ली ??-ंबा नोचे !"

Reactions from internet on Deepika being 'removed' from Kalki 2 The post was filled with mixed reactions from fans. “Nag Ashwin should be ready to face the music from Deepika fans," wrote a fan. “I don't think it's the effect of Prabhas/Spirit , it might be something else,” guessed another. Fans are also advising changes to actors for Deepika's part. “Cast Keerthy Suresh as Sumathi @nagashwin7. We have the best talent and perfect fit for the role !!!!.” “Lokah movie's @kalyanipriyan,” recommended another. A person stated, "Glad she isn't part of this franchise..… Literally there was no emotion in all the scenes she acted in… Even Mrunal Thakur has better expressions for the few minutes she was on the screen."