Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay & Arshad film earns 50 cr

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay & Arshad film earns 50 cr

The courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi, is doing well at the Indian box office. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark since it's released in theatres on Sept 19

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 on Box Office

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Jolly LLB 3, the latest instalment in the hit courtroom drama franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, has wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note. Released on Friday, September 19, 2025, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office, boosted by solid word-of-mouth and encouraging reviews.
 
It had a slow start at the box office but soon gained traction. The movie has been well-received by viewers and is performing well at the domestic box office.
 
Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, was released in 2017 and starred Akshay and Huma Qureshi. Arshad and Saurabh Shukla played the main characters in the first movie, which also starred Amrita Rao. The first instalment was released in 2013.
 

Jolly LLB 3 ‘Indian’ box office collection day 3: Day-wise 

Day 1 (Friday): ₹12.5 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹20 crore

Also Read

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's wife appeals for peace, defends manager against FIRs

Thamma

Diwali lineup: Fewer superstars, more sequels and big franchisespremium

Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected as India's entry for Oscars 2026

Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani

Aneet Padda edging out Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini? Makers refute claims

Zubeen Garg

Ya Ali-fame Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹21 crore 
 
Opening weekend total: ₹53.5 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 box office 'occupancy' (Hindi language)

Day 1 (Friday)- 13.87%
Day 2 (Saturday)- 35.40%
Day 3 (Sunday)- 41.81%.
 
1. Morning Shows:
 
Day 1 (Friday)- 10.28%
Day 2 (Saturday)- 13.65%
 
2. Afternoon Shows:
 
Day 1 (Friday)- 17.46%
Day 2 (Saturday)- 32.38%
Day 3  (Sunday)- 48.61%.
 
3. Evening Shows:
 
Day 1 (Friday)- Not reported
Day 2 (Saturday)- 40.47%
Day 3  (Sunday)- 57.40%.
 
4. Night Shows:
 
Day 1 (Friday)- Not reported
Day 2 (Saturday)- 55.10%
Day 3  (Sunday)- Not reported.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Insights 

Positive word-of-mouth helped boost ticket sales over the course of the weekend, as seen by the session-wise occupancy for the first three days showing a growing pattern. On its first day, the movie got off to a slow start, but on Saturday and Sunday, it saw better occupancy and earnings due to favorable reviews. 
 
A cricket match on Sunday, which may have drawn some viewers earlier, somewhat affected Sunday's box office collection, according to some analysts. Over the course of the first weekend, the East Punjab and Delhi NCR circuits showed remarkable performance. 

About Jolly LLB 3 Cast and Plot

The movie features a legal struggle between the two Jollies who are the title characters. They both attempt to win their cases by arguing over who is the "true Jolly" in the court system, breaking the rules, and taking advantage of technicalities. 
 
The plot centres on a case involving struggling farmers whose land is being taken by a corrupt businessman (Gajraj Rao). When he finds himself on the wrong side of the case, Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in hot water, which sparks a series of hilarious and chaotic interactions with Arshad Warsi. Shubhash Kapoor is the film's director.
 
Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and other important actors also play important roles in the movie. On September 19, it was released in theatres. Star Studio18 presents Jolly LLB 3.
 

More From This Section

OTT releases this week

OTT releases this week: The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial 2, Article 370

Lokah chapter 1 'chandra' box office collection

Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra becomes 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

One Piece season 2

Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2 for 2026 with bigger battles, new faces

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Akshay-Arshad film kicks off with modest start

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2, likely for her 'commitment' issues

Topics : Bollywood Bollywood box office Indian Box Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon