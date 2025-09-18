Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2 for 2026 with bigger battles, new faces

One of 2023's biggest surprises was Netflix's live-action, One Piece 'remake'. The first season, which was based on the renowned manga by Eiichiro Oda, wowed viewers with its dramatic battle sequences, moving narrative, and a cast that brought the adored characters to life. It was made even more unique by drawing in viewers who had never seen the anime or read the manga before in addition to anime fans. Also Read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release: When, where to watch Aryan Khan film
The Straw Hat crew will set sail for the perilous Grand Line, according to a One Piece season 2 teaser that Netflix posted on YouTube. Here is all we currently know about the upcoming One Piece chapter, including the cast and the release schedule.
One Piece season 2 OTT release date
• Release OTT platform- Netflix
• Release OTT date- In 2026 (exact date to be released soon)
One Piece season 2 Cast
The latest season will feature fresh cast including Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr Kureha, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Mark Harelik as Dr Hiriluk, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon and Callum Kerr as Smoker. Returning characters include Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).
Yonda Thomas, ark Penwill, Anton David Jeftha, Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, James Hiroyuki Liao, Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso, MDavid Dastmalchian, Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray, Clive Russell, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh and Joe Manganiello will also joining the cast in the upcoming part.
One Piece season 2 Plot
The stakes for Luffy and his crew will increase in the second season, according to teasers from Netflix. The streamer posted a 1-minute, 18-second film that shows Iñaki Godoy's Luffy and his motley gang of Straw Hat pirates preparing to set ship for the perilous Grand Line.
Additionally, their experience filming the second part is captured in the clip. The Straw Hat pirates explore the fabled ocean route that splits the earth in two parts, Paradise and New World, in the second installment of the highly regarded live-action adaptation of the well-known anime of the same name.
As per the platform, season 2 will bring “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet.” “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app