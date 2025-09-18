Home / Entertainment / Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2 for 2026 with bigger battles, new faces

Netflix has announced that 'One Piece season 2' will premiere in 2026. While the precise release date is still 'not out', but new episodes will be available exclusively on Netflix

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
One of 2023's biggest surprises was Netflix's live-action, One Piece 'remake'. The first season, which was based on the renowned manga by Eiichiro Oda, wowed viewers with its dramatic battle sequences, moving narrative, and a cast that brought the adored characters to life. It was made even more unique by drawing in viewers who had never seen the anime or read the manga before in addition to anime fans.  Also Read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release: When, where to watch Aryan Khan film

 

The Straw Hat crew will set sail for the perilous Grand Line, according to a One Piece season 2 teaser that Netflix posted on YouTube. Here is all we currently know about the upcoming One Piece chapter, including the cast and the release schedule.  

 

One Piece season 2 OTT release date 

 

    • Release OTT platform- Netflix 

 

    • Release OTT date- In 2026 (exact date to be released soon) 

 

One Piece season 2 Cast 

 

The latest season will feature fresh cast including Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr Kureha, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Mark Harelik as Dr Hiriluk, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon and Callum Kerr as Smoker. Returning characters include Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

 

Yonda Thomas, ark Penwill, Anton David Jeftha, Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, James Hiroyuki Liao, Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso, MDavid Dastmalchian, Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray, Clive Russell, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh and Joe Manganiello will also joining the cast in the upcoming part. 

 

One Piece season 2 Plot 

 

The stakes for Luffy and his crew will increase in the second season, according to teasers from Netflix. The streamer posted a 1-minute, 18-second film that shows Iñaki Godoy's Luffy and his motley gang of Straw Hat pirates preparing to set ship for the perilous Grand Line. 

 

Additionally, their experience filming the second part is captured in the clip. The Straw Hat pirates explore the fabled ocean route that splits the earth in two parts, Paradise and New World, in the second installment of the highly regarded live-action adaptation of the well-known anime of the same name.

 

As per the platform, season 2 will bring “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet.” “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey  through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

