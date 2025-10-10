Kantara: Chapter 1 box office day 8: Rishab Shetty's film crosses 500 cr

Kantara: Chapter 1 box on office: Kantara: Chapter 1 has enjoyed a blockbuster first week at the box office, setting multiple new records in Kannada cinema history. The period action drama continues its remarkable run both in India and overseas, with collections now surpassing ₹500 crore worldwide.

In just its first week of release, the film raked in over ₹509 crore, briefly becoming the highest-grossing movie globally during that period. Audiences and critics alike have praised its powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and rich cultural depth.

Encouraged by the film’s phenomenal success, the makers have officially announced Kantara: Chapter 2, marking the third instalment in the expanding Kantara universe.

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office collection day 8 Check here Kantara Chapter 1 Movie Collection Day-Wise • Day 1 (Thursday, October 2): ₹61.85 crore • Day 2 (Friday, October 3): ₹45.4 crore • Day 3 (Saturday, October 4): ₹55 crore • Day 4 (Sunday, October 5): ₹63 crore • Day 5 (Monday, October 6): ₹31.5 crore • Day 6 (Tuesday, October 7): ₹34.25 crore • Day 7 (Wednesday, October 8): ₹25.25 crore • Day 8 (Thursday, October 9): ₹20.50 crore Total Indian box collection: ₹334.94 crore. Kantara Chapter 1 box office update Kantara Chapter 1 has been running successfully in several languages. In India, the Hindi version as well as the original Kannada film have made over ₹100 crore net. Check here Kantara Chapter 1 Movie Collection Day-Wise

With over ₹60 crore in net collections to date, the Telugu version has also done well, and the Malayalam and Tamil dubs have each made over ₹20 crore. During the first eight days, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 made ₹335 crore net (₹402 crore gross) in India. With an opening of ₹62 crore, the movie got off to a great start and has continued to rise throughout the week. Only after day six did the movie's earnings start to decline, dropping by more than 20 per cent on the two days that followed. Nevertheless, on its eighth day, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹20.50 crore net - a very encouraging amount.