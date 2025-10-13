Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kantara: Chapter 1 continues record run, crosses ₹600 crore globally

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continued its record-breaking run in its second weekend, crossing ₹600 crore worldwide. The prequel to Kantara was released in theatres on October 2, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kantara: Chapter 1 on Box Office: After its record-breaking box office collection, Kantara Chapter 1, in its first week of release, the Rishab Shetty film brought in over Rs 300 crore, surpassing the Rs 500 crore milestone in global box office collection to date. With a huge surge of Rs 100 crore in the second weekend, all previous records set by Indian films in 2025 were crossed.
 
On October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 was released in theatres across the globe. The mythological action-thriller has earned widespread acclaim across languages and from several industry stalwarts. While the Kannada version of Kantara: Chapter 1 remains the top performer, the film has also drawn a strong response from Hindi-speaking audiences. 
 

In its first 11 days, Kantara: Chapter 1 has made over ₹600 crore globally and ₹438 crore in India as of October 13, 2025. In terms of earnings, it is now the second-highest Indian film of 2025.
 
The movie had a great second weekend, earning almost ₹39.77 crore in daily box office collection on the second Sunday. 
 
Day 1- Rs 61.85

Day 2- Rs 45.40
Day 3- Rs 55.00
Day 4- Rs 63.00
Day 5- Rs 31.50
Day 6- Rs 34.25
Day 7- Rs 25.25
Day 8- Rs 20.50–21.15
Day 9- Rs 22.00–22.25
Day 10- Rs 37.00–39.00
Day 11- Rs 39.77–40.00.

1. Language-wise performance (Day 11)
 
Kannada version: 79.33% 
Hindi version: 33.42%.
Other languages: Other languages like Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam have also contributed to the film's strong box office performance.
 
2. Top 3 city-wise highlights (Day 11)
 
Bengaluru (Kannada): 72%
Chennai (Tamil): 60.75%.
Hyderabad (Telugu): 47.25%.

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 made an astounding Rs 39.77 crore in all languages on Day 11, the second Sunday of its theatrical run.
 
According to the regional box office breakdown, the Kannada version brought in Rs 12.47 crore, the Hindi version brought in Rs 13.47 crore, the Tamil version brought in Rs 5.62 crore, the Telugu version brought in Rs 4.8 crore, and the Malayalam version brought in Rs 3.41 crore. This impressive multilingual performance only represents a 1.97% increase over the day before.

According to Sacnilk, this achievement puts Kantara in a unique position as the 16th Indian and the 9th South Indian film to ever gross over Rs 500 crore at home. Pushpa 2-The Rule was the recent South Indian effort to accomplish this. 
 
The Rishab Shetty directorial has effortlessly surpassed major hits like Chhaava, Saiyaara, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, and Mahavatar Narsimha at the box office.
Long-term box office collection might change the course of 2025, making Kantara Chapter 1 not only a regional success but potentially the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year.

The film, a prequel to his 2022 success - 'Kantara', was directed and written by Rishab Shetty. The main cast of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (2025) consists of Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, Jayaram as King Rajashekara, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Rishab Shetty as Berme. 
 
The 2025 movie Kantara 2 delves into the beginnings of the mythology from the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set during the Kadamba dynasty's rule, the film explores the ancient origins of the Bhoota Kola rite and the divine beings Panjurli and Guliga Daiva.
 

