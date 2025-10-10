Fans and the fitness community are mourning the sudden death of Varinder Singh Ghuman, India’s celebrated vegetarian bodybuilder, who passed away at the age of 42 following a heart attack. Known not only for his remarkable physique but also for his film appearances, Ghuman shared screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023).

He passed away on October 10 around 5:30 PM while receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar. His untimely demise has left fans and fellow athletes in shock, with social media flooded with tributes celebrating his legacy and inspiration in the fitness world.

Who was Varinder Singh Ghuman?

Indian bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab and had a lasting impression on the entertainment and fitness industries.

Ghuman rose to fame in the bodybuilding world after winning the Mr India title in 2009 and securing the runner-up position at the Mr Asia competition. He was chosen by Arnold Schwarzenegger to represent his company in Asia and was the first bodybuilder from India to obtain an IFBB pro card.

After making his acting debut in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once More in 2012, Ghuman went on to appear in Hindi films like Marjaavaan (2019) and Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014). He also starred in a supporting role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (2023). Ghuman also intended to run in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Varinder Singh Ghuman - The first vegetarian bodybuilder

Ghuman made a name for himself globally as the 'first' vegetarian professional bodybuilder. The fitness community in India took delight in this significant achievement.

His public persona and reputation as a pioneer in moral sportsmanship were heavily influenced by his dedication to vegetarianism. Outside of the spotlight, Ghuman was a passionate fitness enthusiast who frequently posted inspirational posts and exercise regimens on social media.

His substantial popularity was demonstrated by his Instagram following, which grew to over a million followers. He served as a mentor and source of inspiration for numerous young fitness enthusiasts, encouraging both moral behaviour and athletic prowess in the neighbourhood.

Tributes for Ghuman

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Deputy CM of Punjab and Member of Parliament, expressed his condolences. He wrote, “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab’s famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab’s name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow."

Former captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Parjat Singh, took to his X handle to pay homage to Ghuman. “It’s deeply painful to learn that famed bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Ji passed away from a heart attack. He was a devoted vegetarian, built his body with discipline and grace. May Waheguru grant his departed soul eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear this loss," he wrote.