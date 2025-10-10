New OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to binge watch

It’s that time of the week when viewers are ready to build their weekend watchlist, and OTT platforms have plenty to offer. Some of the most anticipated films and web series are releasing this week, promising endless entertainment. Expect a wide range of genres, from gripping thrillers to light-hearted romances and more.

To make your search easier, we’ve curated the best OTT releases of the week. This weekend’s streaming line-up includes fresh titles from multiple platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer, whether you love true crime, mythological sagas, or intense thrillers.

Web series and movie releases on OTT this week

Mirai

• Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar

• Genre: Action, Fantasy

• Cast: Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya

Saran

In the action-adventure fantasy movie Mirai, a teenage warrior sets out on a quest to defend nine holy texts against the Black Sword (played by Manoj Manchu).

Since the texts are thought to bestow divine power, the fight to preserve it starts with the most difficult obstacles. The narrative, which takes place after the Kalinga War, features insights and insights from Lord Rama.

War 2

• Release Date: Oct 9, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Action

• Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana

Hrithik Roshan portrays Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent who infiltrates the Kali Cartel, an international criminal syndicate, in War 2. But once he is suspected of betraying the country, his junior, Vikram (Jr. NTR), is sent to find him.

Kabir will encounter difficulties because he is on a covert mission to defend his country from the invasion. However, Vikram and Kabir have a personal past together. Kabir and Kavya (Kiara Advani) will delve into the past while negotiating the dangerous play.

Jamnapaar Season 2

• Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

• Genre: Drama

• Cast: Ritkvik Sahore, Anubha Fatehpuri, Ankita Sahigal, Raghu Ram, Tanvi Gadkari

The Jamnapaar season 2 will begin exactly where the first one left off. After losing his CA licence and finding it difficult to pay for his father's tutoring, Shanky (played by Ritvik Sahore) will be regarded as being caught between his ideals and his goals.

But when he decides to take a dubious route to make money and runs into problems with his family, things will become more problematic. The season will delve into topics of relationships, family, ambition, and difficult decisions.

Rambo

• Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025

• OTT Platform: SunNXT

• Genre: Sports, Action

• Cast: Arulnithi, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh, Tanya S Ravichandran

Rambo, which was written and directed by M. Muthaiya, is about a kickboxer whose life becomes complicated once he steps in to assist a woman. His life then descends into anarchy.

He is abruptly drawn into a fight and starts to have difficulties in his kickboxing bouts. The film is the ideal fusion of comedy, drama, and action. Additionally, the film's scenes are captivating and emotionally charged.

Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead"

• Release Date: Oct 14th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Drama

• Cast: Theeradej Wongpuapan, Vachirawich Wattanapakdeepaisan, Chulachak Chakrabongse

In the gripping drama film, Everybody Loves Me When I am Dead, two bank employees steal money from a man's account. But when they find themselves stranded in a criminal underground, things take a crazy turn. Their path grows convoluted as they become involved, and the twists and turns will keep the audience interested.