New OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to binge watch

There's a diverse mix of genres to explore in this week's new OTT releases, from gripping thrillers to light-hearted romances and more. Here's a curated list of what to watch

OTT releases of the week on Oct 10, 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
It’s that time of the week when viewers are ready to build their weekend watchlist, and OTT platforms have plenty to offer. Some of the most anticipated films and web series are releasing this week, promising endless entertainment. Expect a wide range of genres, from gripping thrillers to light-hearted romances and more.
 
To make your search easier, we’ve curated the best OTT releases of the week. This weekend’s streaming line-up includes fresh titles from multiple platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer, whether you love true crime, mythological sagas, or intense thrillers.

Web series and movie releases on OTT this week

Mirai 
Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Cast: Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya 
 
Saran
 
In the action-adventure fantasy movie Mirai, a teenage warrior sets out on a quest to defend nine holy texts against the Black Sword (played by Manoj Manchu). 
 
Since the texts are thought to bestow divine power, the fight to preserve it starts with the most difficult obstacles. The narrative, which takes place after the Kalinga War, features insights and insights from Lord Rama.
 
War 2
 
Release Date: Oct 9, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana
 
Hrithik Roshan portrays Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent who infiltrates the Kali Cartel, an international criminal syndicate, in War 2. But once he is suspected of betraying the country, his junior, Vikram (Jr. NTR), is sent to find him. 
 
Kabir will encounter difficulties because he is on a covert mission to defend his country from the invasion. However, Vikram and Kabir have a personal past together. Kabir and Kavya (Kiara Advani) will delve into the past while negotiating the dangerous play.
 
Jamnapaar Season 2
 
Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
Genre: Drama
Cast: Ritkvik Sahore, Anubha Fatehpuri, Ankita Sahigal, Raghu Ram, Tanvi Gadkari
 
The Jamnapaar season 2 will begin exactly where the first one left off. After losing his CA licence and finding it difficult to pay for his father's tutoring, Shanky (played by Ritvik Sahore) will be regarded as being caught between his ideals and his goals. 
 
But when he decides to take a dubious route to make money and runs into problems with his family, things will become more problematic. The season will delve into topics of relationships, family, ambition, and difficult decisions.
 
Rambo
 
Release Date: Oct 10th, 2025
OTT Platform: SunNXT
Genre: Sports, Action
Cast: Arulnithi, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh, Tanya S Ravichandran
 
Rambo, which was written and directed by M. Muthaiya, is about a kickboxer whose life becomes complicated once he steps in to assist a woman. His life then descends into anarchy. 
 
He is abruptly drawn into a fight and starts to have difficulties in his kickboxing bouts. The film is the ideal fusion of comedy, drama, and action. Additionally, the film's scenes are captivating and emotionally charged.
 
Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead"
 
Release Date: Oct 14th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Cast: Theeradej Wongpuapan, Vachirawich Wattanapakdeepaisan, Chulachak Chakrabongse
 
In the gripping drama film, Everybody Loves Me When I am Dead, two bank employees steal money from a man's account. But when they find themselves stranded in a criminal underground, things take a crazy turn. Their path grows convoluted as they become involved, and the twists and turns will keep the audience interested.
 

 

Topics :OTT usersOTT platformsOTT

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

