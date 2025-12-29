Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera shows steady trend, but faces tough rival

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is keeping the festive cheer alive at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom-com pulled crowds on its first Sunday, pocketing an estimated ₹5.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Kartik Aaryan plays Rehaan "Ray" Mehra in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, while Ananya Panday plays Rumi Wardhan Singh. The movie chronicles the journey of two individuals who fall in love but are driven apart by familial demands. With sad hearts, they part ways, clinging to the hope that one day fate will reunite them.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan collaborated on the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh prior to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In a conversation with Filmfare, Kartik was asked if Ananya had changed since they last worked together. Responding to this, the actor said, “I kept saying even back then that she was really good, even when we were doing Pati Patni Aur Woh, we had a lot of fun doing that film."