Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera shows steady trend, but faces tough rival
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is managing to do well at the box office. The film has made Rs 23.75 cr so far in the domestic marketSonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is keeping the festive cheer alive at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom-com pulled crowds on its first Sunday, pocketing an estimated ₹5.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.
Consequently, the love drama has managed to hit a total of Rs 23.75 crore in the domestic market so far. The film is up against stiff competition from Dhurandhar, which has been a dominant force at the box office, racking up ₹730.70 crore domestically in just 24 days. Tu Meri Main Tera.. is backed by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions
.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri India box office collection (Estimates)
1. India Nett Collection: ~₹23.75 crore – ₹24 crore
2. India Gross Collection: ~₹28.25 crore
3. Overseas Gross: ~₹4.00 crore – ₹6.74 crore
4. Worldwide Total Gross: ₹32.25 crore – ₹32.93 crore.
• Day 1- ₹7.75 crore
• Day 2- ₹5.25 crore
• Day 3- ₹5.50 crore
• Day 4- ₹5.25 crore – ₹5.37 crore
Total - ₹23.75 crore – ₹23.87 crore.
About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Kartik Aaryan plays Rehaan "Ray" Mehra in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, while Ananya Panday plays Rumi Wardhan Singh. The movie chronicles the journey of two individuals who fall in love but are driven apart by familial demands. With sad hearts, they part ways, clinging to the hope that one day fate will reunite them.
Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan collaborated on the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh prior to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In a conversation with Filmfare, Kartik was asked if Ananya had changed since they last worked together. Responding to this, the actor said, “I kept saying even back then that she was really good, even when we were doing Pati Patni Aur Woh, we had a lot of fun doing that film."