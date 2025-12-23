Avatar 3 box office day 4: James Cameron's epic struggles to hold ground

Avatar 3 box office: Avatar: Fire and Ash marks the third chapter in James Cameron’s long-running epic that began with Avatar in 2009 and followed the blockbuster success of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). While the film has dazzled audiences with its scale and visuals, Avatar 3 has drawn a divided response from viewers and critics alike — praised by some as a breathtaking visual spectacle, but labelled by others as the weakest instalment in the franchise so far.

While Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is still doing well at the Indian box office, Avatar: Fire and Ash seems to be losing ground. The science fiction epic, which debuted in India on December 19, had a great first weekend before losing steam on its first Monday.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 4, Monday, Avatar: Fire and Ash made Rs 8.5 crore. On the other hand, the movie made Rs 19 crore and Rs 22.5 crore on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively. The Sunday figures for Avatar 3 crossed Rs 25.75 crore in India. These numbers are decent for a Hollywood release in India, but they fell short of blockbuster expectations usually associated with the Avatar franchise. The movie is performing below the domestic earnings of its predecessors, particularly Avatar: The Way of Water, which had a much stronger opening in India.

Dhurandhar's box office collection continues to be consistent, despite the typical Monday decline following a successful weekend. The Ranveer Singh film made about Rs 16 crore that same Monday, bringing its India net total to about Rs 571.75 crore. Trade analysts suggest that Dhurandhar’s sustained mass appeal and strong word-of-mouth have significantly limited screen space and footfalls for Fire and Ash in key Hindi-speaking markets, even as the Hollywood epic continues to post healthy global numbers. Avatar 3 box office ‘occupancy’ Avatar: Fire and Ash had an overall English occupancy rate of 18.92% on Day 4. With a total occupancy of 19.43%, the Hindi 3D version performed marginally better in a few slots. Over 23% and 25%, respectively, were from the evening and night shows.