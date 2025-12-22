The year 2025 proved to be a headline-grabbing season for celebrity weddings, as stars across Bollywood, Hollywood and the global music industry exchanged vows in style.

From intimate ceremonies to lavish, star-studded celebrations, these high-profile unions captured public attention and marked fresh beginnings for some of the world’s most talked-about celebrities.

From marrying a best friend to fairytale ceremonies and lavish destination celebrations, 2025 witnessed some truly unexpected and memorable weddings. As the year draws to a close, here’s a look back at the Bollywood celebrity marriages that took everyone by surprise and made headlines throughout the year.

Top 5 most talked celeb weddings of 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru's traditional yet private wedding was one of the most talked-about unions of 2025. Samantha and Raj, who are known to be reserved, shocked everyone by sharing photos from their temple wedding.

Samantha looked gorgeous in a red and gold saree with fresh flowers in her hair, while Raj wore a white kurta and a beige Nehru jacket on their big day.

Prajakta Koli - Vrishank Khanal

Actor and content creator Prajakta Koli, widely known on social media as "Mostly Sane," married her long-term partner, Vrishank Khanal. Her wedding was a lovely, intimate event with family and close friends, taking place in the picturesque surroundings of Kajrat. Before getting married, the pair dated for over ten years.

Aadar Jain - Alekha Advani

In February of this year, actor Aadar Jain wed his longtime partner Alekha Advani in front of their closest friends and relatives. Aadar's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor were among the well-known Bollywood stars present at the wedding. Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were also there. In January, the pair exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa.

Selena Gomez - Benny Blanco

In September, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were married in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. According to Page Six, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, and Steve Martin were among the A-list attendees at the small wedding. Both the bride and groom donned exquisite Ralph Lauren outfits for the wedding.

Jeff Bezos - Lauren Sanchez

Less than 200 people attended the three-day celebration of one of the most well-known weddings on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, according to E! News. Numerous well-known figures, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and Karlie Kloss, were on the guest list.