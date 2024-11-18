Diljit sets condition on not singing songs on alcohol at Ahmedabad concert

Punjabi actor and a singer, Diljit Dosanjh, responded to calls by authorities to not promote alcohol in his songs by daring the governments to implement bans on its consumption. While performing in Ahmedabad last night, he also said that because Gujarat is a dry state, he would not sing songs on alcohol in the city.

Before his concert in Hyderabad, the Telangana government asked Dosanjh to refrain from using his songs to advocate violence, drugs, and alcohol. After making changes to his songs "Lemonade" and "5 Taara," the artist, who is currently on the Dil-Luminati India Tour, demanded that the states ban alcohol if such music was ‘inappropriate’ for the society.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour: Ahmedabad concert

Dosanjh addressed the Ahmedabad audience last evening, referring to the Telangana government, "There's good news. I did not get any notice today, even today I won't sing any song about alcohol. It's because Gujarat is a dry state".

He stated he would be a fan of the Gujarat government if it had indeed imposed a ban on liquor, post getting mixed reactions from the fans on whether liquor is banned in Gujarat.

"You close liquor shops across the country, I will stop singing songs about alcohol, you can't fool the youth," he dared the state governments critical of his music, pointing out that every shop was shut during the pandemic except the liquor stores.

He stated that such notices cannot scare him and that musicians may easily alter song lyrics. The artist even went so far as to advocate for a movement to ban alcohol while speaking to the audience.

"Let's start a movement. If all states declare themselves as a dry state, from the next day, Diljit Dosanjh will stop singing songs about alcohol in live concerts. There's another offer. Declare a dry day in whichever place I perform, I won't sing songs about alcohol," the singer further added.

According to Mr. Dosanjh, he has performed dozens of devotional songs, but "Patiala Peg" is the only one being discussed. Additionally, he cited the dozens of songs about alcohol in Bollywood that promote those businesses. "Bollywood has thousands of songs. I have only a few. Even today I won't sing those. It's very easy for me to tweak the song. I don't even drink alcohol. Bollywood stars advertise alcohol, Diljit Dosanjh doesn't," he stated.

The musician said that officials in Hyderabad treated Indian singers differently after he was asked not to perform songs about drinking. He had said, "If an artist comes from outside, they can sing anything, do anything, there are no worries. But when an Indian artist sings, then you have a problem; you have to interfere. But let me tell you, there is God. I won't let this go".

About the Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024

After captivating crowds in Delhi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh enthralled his fans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, November 17. The Punjabi singer’s 11-city Dil-Luminati tour began from October 26 in New Delhi.