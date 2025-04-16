Kesari Chapter 2 advance bookings: Akshay Kumar's film sells 4k tickets

This weekend, Akshay Kumar will make his big-screen comeback with Kesari Chapter 2, after appreciation for his outstanding performance in 'Sky Force'. The courtroom drama, which was directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, chronicles the tale of C. Shankaran Nair, an unsung hero, and reveals a forgotten period of Indian history.

Kesari Chapter 2 advance bookings are currently being accepted, and the response so far has been rather positive. Based on the book "The Case That Shook The Empire," written by Nair's great-grandson Raghu Palat, Akshay will play C Sankaran Nair. On April 18, 2025, it will be released in theaters.

More about Kesari Chapter 2 advance booking

Advance booking for Kesari Chapter 2 opened on Wednesday. According to the trade website, as of 2 pm, the movie had made ₹12,65,298 and sold 4034 tickets for 1948 showings. Nationwide, the average cost of a ticket is less than ₹250. With almost ₹3.54 lakh in gross revenue from blocked seats, the NCR area leads the pre-sales among major cities. With more than ₹1.48 lakh each, Bengaluru and Mumbai come in close second.

Kesari Chapter 2: Screenings get good response

In places like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Mumbai, special screenings of Kesari Chapter 2 have taken place. The screening was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Rekha praised the movie high marks, stating, "It is a marvellous movie. I watched half of the movie and would like to see the full movie. I always say we won't get an opportunity to die for our country, but we can start to live for our country.”

Akshay Kumar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging C Sankaran Nair's role in the Indian freedom movement. He commented, “Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation, value the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2, is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted!” Prior to this,expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging C Sankaran Nair's role in the Indian freedom movement. He commented, “Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation, value the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2, is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted!”

Kesari Chapter 2: About the film

Building on the legacy of Akshay Kumar’s 2019 film Kesari, the upcoming Kesari Chapter 2 shifts focus to Chettur Sankaran Nair — a fearless figure who took a stand against British rule following the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Ananya plays Dilreet Gill, Madhavan plays his rival attorney, Neville McKinley, and Akshay plays Sankaran. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Leo Media Collective, and Dharma Productions, the movie is based on the novel 'The Case That Shook the Empire' by Raghu and Pushpa Palat.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 has sparked crazy anticipation among audiences. The teaser and trailer have received an enthusiastic response, with many calling it Akshay Kumar’s most impressive trailer in recent years.