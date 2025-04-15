Home / Entertainment / Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film struggles to reach 50 cr

Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film struggles to reach 50 cr

Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat movie failed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark five days after its release at the Indian box office. The movie was released in theatres on April 10, 2025

Sunny Deol's ‘Jaat'
Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jaat Movie box office collection: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s 'Jaat' saw a noticeable decline at the box office on the first Monday when the movie observed around 50 per cent decline. 
 
The Gopichand Malineni-directed movie managed to earn only Rs 48.25 crore in India, five days after its release. The movie was released in theatres on April 10, 2025, coinciding with Mahavir Jayanti.

Jaat box office collection day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted Rs 2.1 crore (at the time of writing) taking its total net collection to Rs 49.6 crore. 
 
The movie had a decent opening with its opening collection of Rs 9.5 crore on its first day. This earnings observed a 26.32 per cent drop on the second day, with numbers falling to just Rs 7 crore.
 
However, the movie tried to gain momentum on day 3 (Saturday) and day 4 (Sunday), when it earned Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively. 
 
Since Sunday, Jaat witnessed a significant drop in its collection minting only Rs 7.25 crore on Monday (Day 5).

Also Read

Jaat box office report Day 4: Sunny Deol film sees highest single day jump

Jaat OTT release date out: Here's when & where to watch Sunny Deol's movie

Sunny Deol believes B'wood filmmakers lack passion and belief, here's why?

'Jaat' trailer out: Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda face off in action spectacle

Sunny Deol's cult classic 'Ghatak' to re-release in theatres on this date

 
This movie is not even close to Sunny Deol’s last hit which minted Rs ₹228.98 crore in five days in India. However, the movie is still holding standing despite good competition from Good Bad Ugly.
 
PTI quoted Sunny Deol's answer to a reporter discussing the film's title. While talking to a reporter, the 67-year-old actor said, “People get sensitive when you talk about (labelling films). We should not be talking about all these things. At the end of the day, we love everyone and are loved by everyone. We represent the whole country. So it is not like we are trying to uplift or downgrade anybody. There is nothing like that.” 

Jaat box office Collection day-wise

  • Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 9.5 Crore
  • Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 7 Crore
  • Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 9.75 Crore
  • Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 14 Crore
  • Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 7.25 Crore
  • Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.1 Crore ** (at the time of writing)
  • Total ₹ 49.6 Crore

About Jaat Movies

Jaat is a Hindi-language action drama movie, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The film features Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra in key roles alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.
 
Made with a budget of Rs 100 crore, the Sunny Deol movie’s run time is 153 minutes and was released on April 10, 2025. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HBO reveals first Harry Potter TV cast; backlash over Snape, Ron Weasley

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Ajith's movie nears 100 cr mark

HIT 3 trailer out: Nani's Arjun Sarkaar returns in a gritty action thriller

Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan passed away at 77 in Bengaluru

Beyonce, Jay-Z removed from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexual assault lawsuit

Topics :Sunny DeolBollywoodEntertainmentBox office

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story