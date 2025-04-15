Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film struggles to reach 50 cr

Jaat Movie box office collection: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s 'Jaat' saw a noticeable decline at the box office on the first Monday when the movie observed around 50 per cent decline.

The Gopichand Malineni-directed movie managed to earn only Rs 48.25 crore in India, five days after its release. The movie was released in theatres on April 10, 2025, coinciding with Mahavir Jayanti.

Jaat box office collection day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted Rs 2.1 crore (at the time of writing) taking its total net collection to Rs 49.6 crore.

The movie had a decent opening with its opening collection of Rs 9.5 crore on its first day. This earnings observed a 26.32 per cent drop on the second day, with numbers falling to just Rs 7 crore.

However, the movie tried to gain momentum on day 3 (Saturday) and day 4 (Sunday), when it earned Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively.

Since Sunday, Jaat witnessed a significant drop in its collection minting only Rs 7.25 crore on Monday (Day 5).

This movie is not even close to Sunny Deol’s last hit which minted Rs ₹228.98 crore in five days in India. However, the movie is still holding standing despite good competition from Good Bad Ugly.

ALSO READ: HBO reveals first Harry Potter TV cast; backlash over Snape, Ron Weasley PTI quoted Sunny Deol's answer to a reporter discussing the film's title. While talking to a reporter, the 67-year-old actor said, “People get sensitive when you talk about (labelling films). We should not be talking about all these things. At the end of the day, we love everyone and are loved by everyone. We represent the whole country. So it is not like we are trying to uplift or downgrade anybody. There is nothing like that.”

Jaat box office Collection day-wise

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 9.5 Crore

₹ 9.5 Crore Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 7 Crore

₹ 7 Crore Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 9.75 Crore

₹ 9.75 Crore Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 14 Crore

₹ 14 Crore Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 7.25 Crore

₹ 7.25 Crore Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.1 Crore ** (at the time of writing)

₹ 2.1 Crore ** (at the time of writing) Total ₹ 49.6 Crore

About Jaat Movies

Jaat is a Hindi-language action drama movie, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The film features Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra in key roles alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Made with a budget of Rs 100 crore, the Sunny Deol movie’s run time is 153 minutes and was released on April 10, 2025.