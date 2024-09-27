Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Top 5 must-watch movies on OTT this weekend: Love, thrills, and more!

Whether it is an action drama or horror movie, OTT platforms have a lot to offer in different genres. Here are the top 5 releases for this weekend,

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
OTT platforms release a variety of movies and series each week, and this week is no exception. Several exciting new titles are set to premiere, each offering unique stories that are entertaining, thrilling, and filled with captivating performances.

Here are the top five must-watch movies to enjoy this weekend:

Love, Sitara

The film delves into themes of love, self-discovery, and the complexities of modern relationships. Sobhita Dhulipala stars as Sitara, an interior designer navigating significant challenges in her personal life. Her journey takes a pivotal turn when she meets Arjun, a talented chef portrayed by Rajeev Siddhartha. As their relationship deepens, Sitara learns the importance of staying true to herself.

Release Date: September 27
Where to Watch: Zee5

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

“Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” is a movie featuring Surya (playing the role of Nani), who struggled to cope with anger issues since childhood. He made a promise to his mother that he would control his anger. Then he met Inspector Daya, played by SJ Suryah, another man who also struggled to control his temper. The Vivek Athreya-directed movie shows how these two play a dangerous game and try their best to defeat each other, it forces Surya to step up to save the day.

Release Date: September 26
Where to Watch: Netflix

Taaza Khabar Season 2

YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam is again reprising his role as Vasant, a sanitation worker, who one day discovered that he has the power to foresee the future. Another season of Taaza Khabar follows Vasant as he fights with the new villain and he continues to struggle to navigate his power. The movie offers humour, action and some really heartwarming moments and shows how he adds layers of complexities to Vasant's journey.

Release Date: September 27, 2024
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

There is good news for all the Korean drama fans, Gyeongseong Creature is making a comeback with another season, set in 1945. The story again shows how two young adults fight a terrifying creature born out of human greed. It is a mix of historical elements and horror creating a thrilling narrative, and the series promises even more action, drama, and suspense. It has a captivating plot and it is expected that it will bring some new fans.

Release Date: September 27, 2024
Where to Watch: Netflix

Inside Out 2

The second part of Inside Out marks the return of Riley's emotions and imaginative world as she navigates the complexities of her teenage years. The latest edition brings a new character called Anxiety that adds depth to the emotional landscape. It has already created history by becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2024 and it has minted $1.687 billion in worldwide earnings. 

Release Date: September 25
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

