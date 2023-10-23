Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika and Ranveer's candid revelations in promo

The first episode's promo of Koffee with Karan Season 8 has been released online. The promo opens with the host, Karan Johar, welcoming its first guests as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are all dressed in black. The episode will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, October 26.

The promo video has been shared by show's host Karan Johar and it has been trending since on social media. The filmmaker wrote while sharing the promo, "They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!".

Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Once more. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Don 3.









Ranveer on Karan being ‘tharki uncle’ In the leaked promotion that is trending on X (Twitter), Karan is seen ignoring all his particular colours for a black suit as he invites "Bollywood royalty" Deepika and Ranveer for the first time on the Koffee couch. As the two entertainers sit near one another, twinning in black, Karan refers to them as "smoking hot." However, Ranveer answers hilariously, "Thanks tharki (desperate) uncle." Ranveer uncovers secret engagement with Deepika

The host Karan asks if Ranveer was really engaged to Deepika back in 2015, three years before they were married at a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Ranveer nods and says, “2015, I suppose.” He adds that he proposed to Deepika then because he didn’t want anyone else to be first. The couple is prepared to show their wedding film for the first time in the episode too.

Deepika says she's already hitched to Rocky Randhawa When Karan asks Deepika in the scandalous Rapid Fire round if she'd at any point date Rocky Randhawa, the desi, colorful personality from West Delhi that Ranveer played in Karan's recent directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Deepika responded that she's already hitched to Rocky Randhawa, proposing how close Ranveer's personality is to his real-life persona.