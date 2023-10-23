Home / Entertainment / Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika and Ranveer's candid revelations in promo

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika and Ranveer's candid revelations in promo

A promo from the upcoming season of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 8 is going viral. The video highlights power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as their first guests

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Koffee With Karan 8

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The first episode's promo of Koffee with Karan Season 8 has been released online. The promo opens with the host, Karan Johar, welcoming its first guests as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are all dressed in black. The episode will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, October 26.
The promo video has been shared by show's host Karan Johar and it has been trending since on social media. The filmmaker wrote while sharing the promo, "They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!".
Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Once more. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Don 3.



 

Ranveer on Karan being ‘tharki uncle’
In the leaked promotion that is trending on X (Twitter), Karan is seen ignoring all his particular colours for a black suit as he invites "Bollywood royalty" Deepika and Ranveer for the first time on the Koffee couch. As the two entertainers sit near one another, twinning in black, Karan refers to them as "smoking hot." However, Ranveer answers hilariously, "Thanks tharki (desperate) uncle."

Ranveer uncovers secret engagement with Deepika

The host Karan asks if Ranveer was really engaged to Deepika back in 2015, three years before they were married at a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Ranveer nods and says, “2015, I suppose.” He adds that he proposed to Deepika then because he didn’t want anyone else to be first. The couple is prepared to show their wedding film for the first time in the episode too.

Deepika says she's already hitched to Rocky Randhawa
When Karan asks Deepika in the scandalous Rapid Fire round if she'd at any point date Rocky Randhawa, the desi, colorful personality from West Delhi that Ranveer played in Karan's recent directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Deepika responded that she's already hitched to Rocky Randhawa, proposing how close Ranveer's personality is to his real-life persona.

Deepika on her chemistry with Hrithik
In the Rapid Fire, when Karan asks Deepika who she has the best chemistry with, other than Ranveer, she says, "With Hrithik, which everyone is going to see." Her reaction overwhelms both Karan and Ranveer. Although, Deepika will be seen paired with Hrithik in Sidharth Anand's action film 'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.

Koffee with Karan season 7: Preview 
Koffee With Karan 8 will air on October 26 on Disney+Hotstar. The Koffee With Karan season 7 has marked some of the huge stars on the couch from Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan among others. The final episode of the show concluded with the 'Koffee Awards' with influencers Kusha Kapila, Comedian Tanmay Bhat and Niharika NM and actor-comedian Danish Sait as the jury panel. 


Also Read

Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new 'Don' After Big B and SRK

Deepika Warrier steps down as Diageo CMO, Ruchira Jaitly likely to succeed

All you need to know about Prabhas-Deepika's Project K, 'Kalki 2989-AD'

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani off to a solid start in its first weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Fans praise Ranveer-Alia performance

No compromise on OTT rules on display of anti-tobacco warnings: Govt

B'wood actor Urvashi Rautela gets mail from thief who stole her gold phone

Leo Movie Release: Date, cast, advance booking, reviews and show price

Woman uses skipping rope while riding bicycle, video gets mixed reactions

69th National Film Awards: Here's the complete updated winners' list

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Karan JoharKoffee With KaranBollywood

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

World Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerity

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin

4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members

Next Story