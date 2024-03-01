Kapil Sharma to make OTT Debut with 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

There is great news for all the Kapil Sharma fans, the comedian is ready with his new comedy show titled, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. This time the show will not air on Television, but on the OTT platform, Netflix.

The most surprising part of the news is that Sunil Grover, who is known for his hilarious antics, is joining hands with Kapil Sharma once again.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Netflix shared a video on YouTube disclosing the name of Kapil Sharma's new show. The clip starts with Kapil Sharma mentioning that they need to announce the show's name in such a way that it will go viral. Archana Puran Singh pitches the idea to reveal the name on iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Big Ben, and Times Square. The co-star Krushna Abhishek suggests giving it an Indian touch and revealing the name at Gateway of India.

Rajeev Thakur gives it a humorous turn as he says the addition of Sunil Grover has tightened the budget. Sunil Grover makes his entry and jokingly says he will avoid planes, referring to their mid-air spat some time ago with Kapil Sharma. Various ideas are being discussed but the title was revealed most unexpectedly. The title of the show is 'The Great Indian Kapil Show.'

The title of Kapil's new show perfectly blends with Kapil's previous budgets, 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'

Watch the video here:

When and where to watch Kapil Sharma's new show?

Kapil Sharma's new show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will arrive every Saturday from March 30 at 8 pm only on Netflix.

Kapil-Sunil reunion

The Great Indian Kapil Show looks promising as this time two giant comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are coming together after a couple of years. The show will be telecast on the OTT platform which means the show will offer endless entertainment and will try to reach out to a global audience.