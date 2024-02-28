Vikrant Massey's new movie 'The Sabarmati Report' to release this May

After the massive success of "12th Fail", Vikrant Massey is ready with his another movie, ‘The Sabarmati Report’. The film revolves around the unfortunate burning of the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat's Godhra that happened 22 years back on February 27, 2002.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a short video on its YouTube channel featuring Vikrant Massey as a journalist Shraban Kumar who breaks the news of the Godhra incident. He starts reading the news on the teleprompter and then suddenly fumbles and claims that it wasn't an accident.

The makers revealed the release date and the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on May 3, 2024. The makers of 'The Sabarmati Report' are dedicating the movie to the memory of 59 lives lost in that incident.

Godhra incident homage

In the shared video, Vikrant Masses as a journalist says, "Mai hun Sabar Kumar. Aaj 27 February 2002 ko Sabarmati Express naam ki ek train Ayodhya se chal ke Gujarat ke Godhra station par ek durghatna me jal gayi."

He took a sudden pause and said, "Sabarmati Express ka jalna durghatna nahi thi sir...". The short video then shows the original clips from the traffic incident.

The makers shared the video with a title that reads, “Godhra incident homage”.

The movies were produced by Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Anshul Mohan under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie will feature Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Watch the video here:

The Sabarmati Report fans reactions

The comment section is filled with positive responses from the fans.

One of the fans reacted, “After 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is coming up with yet another powerful content. Ridhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna gonna add some spice too.”

Another user wrote, “Wow! Hard Hitting!! Gonna be Blockbuster for sure! Waiting eagerly for ths one.”

“Finally the truth to be placed!! I hv eagerly waited for a movie on this topic.. Nd I'm sure.. This won't disappoint!!,” a third user wrote.





What was the Godhra incident?

The Sabarmati Express train that leaves from Godhra Station in Gujarat was set on fire by a frenzied mob on February 27, 2002. In this incident, 59 people returning from Ayodhya were killed following which the riots broke out across Gujarat. After the incident, an FIR was lodged against 1500 people and then communal violence erupted across Gujarat. The state also witnessed a huge loss of property and life. As per government figures around 1200 people died in the ensuing violence and now Vikrant Massey-starrer "The Sabarmati Report" tries to shine the light on the tragic incident.