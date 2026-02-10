Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 release date out: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta reunite

The makers of Lahore 1947 on Monday night announced the film’s theatrical release date, confirming that the much-anticipated period drama will hit cinemas during the Independence Day week on August 13, 2026.

The announcement also marks Preity Zinta ’s return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead and is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Lahore 1947 was first announced in late 2023 and quickly drew attention for its period backdrop and formidable ensemble. The buzz around the project grew further after Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal were later confirmed to be joining the cast in pivotal roles.

Statement issued by the actors of Lahore 1947 In a statement issued by the production team, Aamir Khan said the film held special emotional value, calling it one of the favourite scripts of Dharmendra. “I am very glad he could see the film,” Khan said. Actor Sunny Deol also shared during an interview with Zoom on how the idea of Lahore 1947 came to life. He said, “It has been a subject Rajkumar Santoshi and I have been discussing over the years. We would keep trying to execute it. Obviously, after Gadar, it became possible. Aamir came to me and said that he wants to make this project. Later, everything was a yes to me".

Talking about the film, Sunny further added, “The subject is very emotional. Rajkumar Santoshi and I have given three intense films. Lahore 1947 has intensity and depth in the characters. It is a play which has been adapted. Hopefully, we will try to release it as soon as possible." Lahore 1947 cast and plot The Partition serves as the setting for Lahore 1947. According to reports, the movie is based on the well-known drama Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni by Asghar Wajahat. The narrative highlights the human cost of moral struggle and relocation during one of the most traumatic periods in Indian history.