Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 release date out: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta reunite
Announced in 2023, Lahore 1947 has drawn attention for its period setting and star cast, marking Preity Zinta's big-screen comeback alongside Sunny DeolSonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
The makers of Lahore 1947 on Monday night announced the film’s theatrical release date, confirming that the much-anticipated period drama will hit cinemas during the Independence Day week on August 13, 2026.
The announcement also marks Preity Zinta
’s return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus. The film stars Sunny Deol
in the lead and is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.
Lahore 1947 was first announced in late 2023 and quickly drew attention for its period backdrop and formidable ensemble. The buzz around the project grew further after Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal were later confirmed to be joining the cast in pivotal roles.
Statement issued by the actors of Lahore 1947
In a statement issued by the production team, Aamir Khan
said the film held special emotional value, calling it one of the favourite scripts of Dharmendra. “I am very glad he could see the film,” Khan said.
Actor Sunny Deol also shared during an interview with Zoom on how the idea of Lahore 1947 came to life. He said, “It has been a subject Rajkumar Santoshi and I have been discussing over the years. We would keep trying to execute it. Obviously, after Gadar, it became possible. Aamir came to me and said that he wants to make this project. Later, everything was a yes to me".
Talking about the film, Sunny further added, “The subject is very emotional. Rajkumar Santoshi and I have given three intense films. Lahore 1947 has intensity and depth in the characters. It is a play which has been adapted. Hopefully, we will try to release it as soon as possible."
Lahore 1947 cast and plot
The Partition serves as the setting for Lahore 1947. According to reports, the movie is based on the well-known drama Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni by Asghar Wajahat. The narrative highlights the human cost of moral struggle and relocation during one of the most traumatic periods in Indian history.
Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal play important roles in the cast, in addition to Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. AR Rahman provided the music, and Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics. This is the first time that Sunny Deol, producer Aamir Khan, and director Rajkumar Santoshi have worked together on period drama.