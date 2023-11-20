Leo OTT release date postponed: Check the latest release date here

After doing successful business at the box office, the Tamil action thriller movie, Leo is all set to entertain its OTT viewers. Earlier, the Leo movie was scheduled to hit theatres on November 17, 2023, but now the OTT platform, Netflix, confirmed that Thalapathy Vijay's Leo will be released on Netflix on November 28, 2023.

The movie was released in theatres on October 19, 2023, and it shattered several records. It collected over 230 crores from Tamil Nadu and became the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu. Leo emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie in 2023 and the fourth-highest Indian film in 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The movie has collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide. The movie collected over Rs 148 crore on opening day worldwide.

Actor Vijay is in the titular role in the movie along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Gautham Vasudev Menon, George Maryan, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas. The movie is the third instalment of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which is inspired by A History of Violence (2005), an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name.

Leo makers have made a four-week OTT agreement with Netflix for a huge price. The makers want to enter into a four-week agreement with the makers and refrain from screening the movie in Hindi national plexes, however, a gap between theatrical and OTT release must be at least six weeks.

The movie was announced in January this year with the title Thalapathy 67, as it is the 67th movie. However, the official title was announced a few days later. The shooting began in the same month in Chennai and then another movie in Kashmir, which was again followed by another schedule held at the former locations and the shooting was concluded by mid-July. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. The cinematography was managed by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing was done by Philomin Raj.