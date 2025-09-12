Home / Entertainment / Lokah: Chapter 1- 'Chandra' box office collections day 15 enters 100 cr

Lokah: Chapter 1- 'Chandra' box office collections day 15 enters 100 cr

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film 'Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra' has achieved remarkable success in Mollywood cinema since its release on Aug 28, entering the 100 cr club in just 15 days

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Sep 12 2025
Lokah: Chapter 1- 'Chandra' box office: In just 15 days, Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero movie "Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra" made over Rs 100 crores at the Mollywood box office. Since its successful premiere, the movie has been packing theaters with enthusiastic audiences throughout Kerala and beyond. 
 
Early estimates indicate that the film made about Rs 3.85 crores on its fifteenth day alone, bringing its total Indian box office collections to an astounding Rs 101.70 crores. On August 28, 2025, the Malayalam movie Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra was released in theaters. Additionally, the movie has dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. 

Lokah: Chapter 1 – 'Chandra' Day-wise Indian box office collection

    • Day 1 (Aug 28)- 2.7 cr
    • Day 2 (Aug 29)- 4.0 cr
    • Day 3 (Aug 30)- 7.6 cr
    • Day 4 (Aug 31)- 10.1 cr
    • Day 5 (Sept 1)- 7.2 cr
    • Day 6 (Sept 2)- 7.65 cr
    • Day 7 (Sept 3)- 7.1 cr
    • Day 8 (Sept 4)- 8.35 cr
    • Day 9 (Sept 5)- 7.8 cr
    • Day 10 (Sept 6)- 10.0 cr
    • Day 11 (Sept 7)- 10.15 cr
    • Day 12 (Sept 8)- 5.9 cr
    • Day 13 (Sept 9)- 5.25 cr
    • Day 14 (Sept 10)- 4.1 cr
    • Day 15 (Sept 11)- 3.85 cr. 
 
Lokah: Chapter 1 – 'Chandra': Estimated box office collection
 
    • Domestic (India) Total Net: ₹101.7 cr
    • Worldwide Gross: ₹210.5 cr. 

Lokah chapter 1 'Chandra': Insights 

Depending on the day of its release, Chandra's 'language occupancy' varied, with the original Malayalam version continuously taking the lead at the box office. The day-wise percentage of occupancy is highlighted by data from box office figures, which also show spikes in the second weekend as a result of positive word-of-mouth.  
 
The following trends can be seen in reports on the movie's occupancy throughout its August 28, 2025, theatrical run. Throughout its run, the original language version of the movie had the greatest occupancy rate, particularly in Kerala. Night shows had the highest occupancy rates for the majority of the days, indicating high evening traffic. 
 
Though their contribution was far smaller than that of the original Malayalam version, the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi dubbed versions did well. One week after the other versions, the Hindi version was made available.  

Lokah chapter 1 'Chandra' day-wise language 'occupancy'

Day 1: Collections came solely from the Malayalam version.
Day 2: Malayalam occupancy averaged 60.38% (night shows peaked at 82.84%); Telugu version released.
Day 3: Malayalam held 73.17% (night shows 81.71%); Telugu at 29.60%; Tamil contribution minimal.
Day 7: Malayalam at 48.49%, Telugu at 19.35% – Malayalam remained the driving force.
Day 9: Malayalam surged to 71.67%; Telugu steady at 39.88%.
Day 10: Second weekend boom – Malayalam reached 88.26%, with afternoon/evening shows crossing 92%.
Day 11: Malayalam strong at 87.45%; Telugu healthy at 52.37%.
Day 13: Weekday dip – Malayalam dropped to 24.27% overall (night shows at 40.14%).
Day 15: Malayalam at 36.19%; night shows rose above 53%.

Lokah chapter 1 'Chandra' cast and plot

Based on Keralan folklore, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a 2025 Malayalam-language superhero movie, features the first female superhero in Malayalam cinema. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Dominic Arun, the movie establishes a broader cinematic universe. 
 
Chandra, a young woman with a strange past who has returned to Bangalore after spending twenty years in Sweden, is at the heart of the story. The cast consists of:
 
    • Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra/Kalliyankattu Neeli 
    • Durga C. Vinod as young Chandra
    • Naslen as Sunny Kurian
    • Chandu Salimkumar as Venu
    • Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda
    • Arun Kurian as Naijil
    • Cameo appearances like Tovino Thomas as Chathan, Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie, Mammootty as Moothon and Sunny Wayne as Kadamattathu Kathanar. 
 

 

Sep 12 2025

