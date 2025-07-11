Maalik advance bookings: Rajkummar Rao-starrer sells just 6500 tickets

After his appearance in Bhool Chuk Maaf earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao is back on the big screen with his latest outing Maalik, an action thriller also featuring Manushi Chhillar and directed by Pulkit. The film releases today, July 11, 2025, but its final advance booking numbers—only 6,500 tickets sold—hint at a lukewarm start at the box office.

Maalik isn’t the only new release this Friday. It enters a crowded battlefield with two other highly anticipated films—Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman—both expected to pull significant footfall. Additionally, successful holdovers like Metro… In Dino, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and F1: The Movie continue to dominate theatres, making Maalik’s box office journey even more challenging.

Maalik advance booking: 6,500 tickets in final pre-sales On Wednesday afternoon, the makers opened the advance bookings for the movie. For the first day, the Rajkummar Rao film has sold 6,500 tickets in final bookings at the top three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Maalik sold about 4,000 seats in pre-sales as of Thursday at 5:30 PM. It was anticipated that the advance bookings would total between 10,000 and 12,000 tickets. But the speed never picked up. The sales failed to meet the expectations of the filmmakers. Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar's most recent movie, sold 30,000 tickets on its first day of sales at major national chains.

Given its underwhelming advance booking trend, Maalik is expected to open on a modest note at the box office. Early estimates suggest the gangster action drama may earn between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore on day one. With a sluggish start likely, the film’s box office trajectory will now hinge heavily on word-of-mouth and audience reception through the weekend. About Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik' On Friday, July 11, 2025, the movie "Maalik" was released. It is a fictional narrative about a mobster from Uttar Pradesh. The story of this Bollywood movie centres on the ascent to prominence of a mobster in Allahabad in the 1980s. A different tale is told in the film "Malik" by Fahadh Faasil, which examines questions of political power and community in a seaside village.