From Kareena to Arbaaz Khan, celebs attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta passed away by suicide yesterday i.e, September 11, 2024. Celebs from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Arbaaz Khan attended the last rites of her late father

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Anil Mehta, the father of Malaika Arora committed suicide yesterday i.e, September 11, 2024. The actress asked for privacy from the media and well-wishers when she published the post of her father's unexpected death. Malaika stood alongside her mother who could be seen breaking down at Mehta’s funeral. 
Her closest friends, from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to her former husband Arbaaz Khan alongside his wife and her ex- boyfriend Arjun Kapoor attended the last rites of her late father. 
Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan were seen making their way to the venue where the funeral was taking place. Sshura was dressed in a sweatshirt and pants, while Arbaaz was seen wearing a white shirt and jeans. Wearing a white shirt and trousers, her best friend Kareena Kapoor also made an appearance. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also seen at the location. 
 
Upon arriving at the funeral early, Arjun Kapoor was seen taking care of the visitors and attending to the things at the venue. The actor is receiving appreciation for supporting Malaika during her difficult period.  
Other celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Arshad Warsi along with his wife, Sohail Khan, Choreographer Geeta Kapur alongside Terence Lewis, Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid, and many others walked in to pay their last respect to Malaika's father. Actor Arshad Warsi reached the crematorium in a black-grey ensemble. 
Rapper-singer Guru Randhawa, Choreographer Farah and Sajid Khan, director Punit Malhotra, Mini Mathur also came to attend the funeral. Actor Kim Sharma was also seen arriving at the venue.  

About the Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta’s suicide 

Anil Mehta, the father of Malaika Arora, had committed suicide yesterday, September 11, 2024. Malaika's father's death, according to Mumbai Police, "prima facie" appeared to be a suicide, and all other explanations are being looked into. The deceased person's body was submitted for a post-mortem, according to Raj Tilak Roshan of the DCP Crime Branch, who spoke to the media. The inquiry is being conducted by police and forensics specialists, he continued.

The tragic information was revealed by Joyce, the mother of Malaika Arora, who was deeply saddened by Mehta’s death. She reportedly told the police that she found his slippers in the living room and that she went looking for him because he spends his days reading the newspaper on the balcony. A moment later, she looked down and saw the watchman calling for assistance. Anil Mehta's death is said to have been caused by several injuries.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

