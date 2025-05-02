Malayalam actor Vishnu dies at 49 due to liver ailment, details inside

Vishnu Prasad Death News: Vishnu Prasad, a well-known Malayalam TV actor, passed away this morning at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kochi, at the age of 49. He had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments for a while. His unpredictable death has shocked both his fans and the Malayalam entertainment industry.

Actor Kishor Satya confirmed the news of his passing on social media, posting condolences to the family on his Facebook page.

Kishor Satya, an actor and friend, posted about his death on social media, "Dear all, a very sad news... Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment for an illness for some time. Condolences... Praying that his family finds the strength to cope with this untimely loss."

Malayalam actor Vishnu passes away at 49

Sources claim that Prasad spent many days in the hospital in critical condition while doctors and his family prepared for a potential liver transplant. His condition deteriorated despite intensive treatment, and he passed away late Thursday night.

According to reports, Vishnu Prasad has been in critical condition for the past few days while receiving treatment for a serious liver-related ailment. The actor's family was getting ready for his liver transplant, and his daughter had even offered to be the donor, according to Filmibeat. But the family found it difficult to obtain the money needed for the procedure. The Public Relations department at Aster Medcity Hospital confirmed that he passed away at around 1:09 a.m.

Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad: About the actor

Vishnu Prasad was a familiar face in the Malayalam film and television industry. He married V Sangeetha and has two children, Abhirami and Ananika. He has been in a number of popular Malayalam television series in recent years.

His roles in films like Sudani from Nigeria and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum helped him carve out a niche for himself in the business. In addition, he has appeared in films such as Maratha Naadu, Ben Johnson, Lokanathan IAS, Lion, Runway, Mambazhakaalam, Kai Ethum Doorethu, Kashi, and Pathaka. Because he portrayed villains, he gained fame in the cinema and television industries.