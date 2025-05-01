Raid 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's film online?

Raid 2 OTT release Date: Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, is back in the sequel to 2018's crime thriller, Raid. On May 1, Raj Kumar Gupta's 'Raid 2' was released in theatres, featuring a new antagonist and a different cast of actors.

Fans on social media are speculating about the movie's possible OTT release as it prepares to make a big splash at the box office and hopes to score another success.

Raid 2 OTT release: When and where to watch online?

On May 1, 2025, the much-anticipated film was released in theaters.Following its theatrical release, the film will formally be made available on Netflix, allowing viewers to enjoy the crime drama from the comfort of their own homes.

According to reports, the Devgn-led crime thriller will be available for streaming online once its theatrical run is over. According to OTTPlay.com, the streaming giant has purchased the movie's digital rights, and its release is anticipated in late June or early July 2025.

This guarantees that the film will be released in theatres within the standard 60-day schedule. Regardless of movie office results, the majority of significant Hindi releases have adhered to this strategy.

Raid 2: About the film

Ritesh Shah, director Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, and Karan Vyas are co-writers of the sequel. The film centres on the 75th raid of Patnaik, in which Ajay Devgn returns to his role as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik and confronts prominent politician Riteish Deshmukh's character, Dada Manohar Bhai.

In the film, Vaani Kapoor also plays Malini Patnaik in place of Ileana D'Cruz. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Rameshwar Singh, the antagonist of the first movie. The ensemble cast also includes Yashpal Sharma, Govind Namdev, Amit Sial, Shruti Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Rajat Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak.

Under the production by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.