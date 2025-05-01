Today in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch 'WAVES 2025'. With the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," the four-day World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is a first-of-its-kind event that seeks to position India as a centre for creative innovation and entertainment.

Several Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar, will attend the major event. The goal of the summit, which will also feature speakers from the film industry, is to increase the potential of the media and entertainment sector, which generated Rs 2.5 lakh crore in revenue in 2024.

WAVES Summit 2025: Theme

Media globalisation, the future of content creation and distribution, and technical disruptions brought about by AI and the Metaverse are among the themes of the WAVES Summit 2025.

The goal of the ‘WAVES Summit 2025’

Projecting India as a global center for media and entertainment is the goal of the WAVES Summit 2025. The Summit also aims to promote international cooperation, attracting capital to India's creative sector, and growing the nation's media and entertainment industry.

WAVES is emerging as a leading platform for the Indian entertainment sector to expand its reach and push limits. The Create in India Challenge, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) are organising the summit, which is expected to be a ground-breaking platform for conversations, partnerships, and game-changing inventions.

List of Celebrities attended ‘WAVES Summit 2025’

The inaugural 'WAVES Summit 2025' boasts an impressive roster of notable celebs from various fields. The 4-day event at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai is expected to draw high-profile personalities from international platforms as well as the biggest Indian superstars and filmmakers.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ekta Kapoor to icons like SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Hema Malini. Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun, Bhushan Kumar, Namit Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh, Zoya Akhtar, and Vijay Deverakonda are also anticipated. The list also includes prominent figures in the tech and entertainment industries, such as Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix), Neal Mohan (CEO, YouTube), and Adam Mosseri (Head, Instagram).

WAVES Summit 2025: Ticket prices

• Business Visitor Pass: The Business Visitor Pass which will cost Rs 3,000 grants complete access to exhibitions and sessions from May 1 to May 4.

• Public Visitor Pass: On May 3 and 4, the Public Visitor Pass grants entry to specific public sites. The price is Rs 99.

• Student Pass (Free): Students can enter specific sites on May 3 and May 4 using the Student Pass (free). The price is Rs 99. Students can enter designated sites on May 3 and May 4 using the Student Pass (free).

• Media Pass: Designed for journalists with accreditation.

• Exhibitor Pass: Exhibitor passes are given out according to the size of the booth (1 pass/3 sqm). The exhibitor cost of Rs 30,000 includes it.

WAVES Summit 2025: How to book a ticket online?

The official WAVES Summit 2025 website allows you to immediately register for a pass. After paying according to your category, you can get a pass by clicking the "Book Your Pass" option on the website.