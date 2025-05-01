Home / Entertainment / Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film posts a strong opening

Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film posts a strong opening

Raid 2 was released in theatres today, May 1, 2025, and features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles

Raid 2 teaser out
Raid 2
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated crime thriller Raid 2 hit theatres today, May 1, 2025, and opened to strong early numbers. 
 
A sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, the film sees Devgn reprise his role as Amay Patnaik, a principled deputy commissioner of the Income Tax department known for his relentless pursuit of corruption.

Raid 2 box office collection day 1

The movie is likely to do decent business on its opening day. According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 9.77 crore at the time of writing. This number is likely to surge by the end of the day.  ALSO READ: HIT 3 Twitter reviews: Nani's performance shines, fans call it one-man show
 
Experts predict a higher number from Day 1, with a promising Rs 9.68 crore amount in advance booking sales. Surprisingly, Chennai has contributed significant numbers, followed by Bengaluru and Trichy, as per Sacnilk reports. However, the highest sales are being contributed by Mumbai, which is nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

Raid 2: Occupancy rates

The film was released in around 10,000 shows across India. While morning occupancy hovered just above 20%, turnout is expected to rise during evening and weekend shows. 
 
Ahead of the weekend, the movie is receiving maximum audiences from Pune in the morning show, and the maximum shows are being run in Delhi NCR.

Raid 2 cast

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak in some pivotal roles.

Raid 2: Plot

The movie revolves around Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who has seized over 4200 crores in his raids till then, and tracks another white-collar crime. This time, Patnaik is conducting his 75th raid on the premises of Dada Manohar Bhai (played by Riteish Deshmukh).

Raid 2 release date

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 has been released in theatres today, May 1, 2025.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 is a Hindi-language crime thriller movie that is a sequel to Raid (2018), directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The filming for the movie took place in Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in the first half of 2024.
 
The 138-minute movie was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of T-Series Films and Panorama Studios.
First Published: May 01 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

