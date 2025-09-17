Teja Sajja's Mirai storms past ₹100 cr at global box office in just 5 days

The action fantasy film Mirai, which stars Teja Sajja, has been gaining popularity among viewers due to its amazing visual effects, action scenes, and gripping plot. The Karthik Gattamneni-directed movie released on September 12 with a first-day gross of Rs 13 crore and experienced a notable increase in the days that followed.

Mirai continues to do well at the box office. In addition to making an impression abroad, especially in North America, the movie has kept a firm hold on the Indian box office. In just five days, Mirai's worldwide box office collection has surpassed ₹100 crore.

Mirai box office collection day 5: Day-wise (India)

Mirai's production company, People Media Factory, declared on Tuesday that the movie had made ₹91.45 crore in four days globally. It made an estimated ₹7 crore in India on Tuesday, in addition to a substantial amount elsewhere.

According to trade reports, the film's five-day worldwide total of ₹101 crore places it as the seventh highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, after five days, Mirai's earnings were estimated by several other sources, including the trade tracker Sacnilk, to be around ₹90 crore. • Day 1 (Friday): ₹13 crore • Day 2 (Saturday): ₹15 crore • Day 3 (Sunday): ₹16.6 crore • Day 4 (Monday): ₹6.4 crore • Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹5.75 crore. Mirai Cast and Plot ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney lands jaw-dropping ₹530 cr bollywood deal, internet buzzing The plot of Mirai centers on Vedha (Teja Sajja), a young guy who is destined to become a warrior and defend Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred texts against the malevolent sorcerer Mahabir Lama (Manchu Manoj), who wants to take over the world.