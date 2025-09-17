Home / Entertainment / Teja Sajja's Mirai storms past ₹100 cr at global box office in just 5 days

Teja Sajja's Mirai storms past ₹100 cr at global box office in just 5 days

Teja Sajja & Manchu Manoj's 'Mirai' collected ₹5.75 cr on its day 5 and brought a total of ₹56.75 cr at Indian box office. The film has crossed ₹100 cr gross worldwide since its release

Mirai
Mirai
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
The action fantasy film Mirai, which stars Teja Sajja, has been gaining popularity among viewers due to its amazing visual effects, action scenes, and gripping plot. The Karthik Gattamneni-directed movie released on September 12 with a first-day gross of Rs 13 crore and experienced a notable increase in the days that followed.
 
Mirai continues to do well at the box office. In addition to making an impression abroad, especially in North America, the movie has kept a firm hold on the Indian box office. In just five days, Mirai's worldwide box office collection has surpassed ₹100 crore.

Mirai box office collection day 5: Day-wise (India)

Mirai's production company, People Media Factory, declared on Tuesday that the movie had made ₹91.45 crore in four days globally. It made an estimated ₹7 crore in India on Tuesday, in addition to a substantial amount elsewhere. 
 
According to trade reports, the film's five-day worldwide total of ₹101 crore places it as the seventh highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, after five days, Mirai's earnings were estimated by several other sources, including the trade tracker Sacnilk, to be around ₹90 crore.
 
Day 1 (Friday): ₹13 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹15 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): ₹16.6 crore
Day 4 (Monday): ₹6.4 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹5.75 crore.

Mirai Cast and Plot

The plot of Mirai centers on Vedha (Teja Sajja), a young guy who is destined to become a warrior and defend Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred texts against the malevolent sorcerer Mahabir Lama (Manchu Manoj), who wants to take over the world.  
 
As Vedha discovers how to use his abilities and accept his fate as a protector, the movie combines elements of contemporary superhero fiction with ancient mythology. 
 
Teja Sajja plays the lead role in Karthik Gattamneni's fantasy action-adventure flick Mirai, while Manchu Manoj plays the antagonist. Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran also play important parts in the movie. Both crowds and critics have applauded it.
 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

