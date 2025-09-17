Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Sydney Sweeney lands jaw-dropping ₹530 cr bollywood deal, internet buzzing

Sydney Sweeney lands jaw-dropping ₹530 cr bollywood deal, internet buzzing

American actress Sydney Sweeney could soon make her Bollywood debut. She reportedly received an ₹530 cr offer from an Indian studio to star in one of India's most expensive films ever made

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Sydney Sweeney offered Amount: Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney could soon be making her Bollywood debut. Reports suggest she has been approached for a role in one of India’s most expensive films, with an offer said to be worth more than a whopping ₹530 crore.
 
According to reports, the American actress, who has starred in Euphoria, The White Lotus, Everything Sucks!, and The Handmaid's Tale, is said to have received an offer to play a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity in one of the most costly films ever produced in India.

Sydney Sweeney to debut in Bollywood?

According to the Sun report, Sydney would portray a young American celebrity who develops feelings for an Indian famous in the movie. It is anticipated that the movie will be set in a number of places in early 2026, including Dubai, Paris, New York, and London. Sydney representatives have yet to comment on the matter.
 
 
“The deal is made up of a 35 million pound (over ₹415 crore) fee alongside 10 million pounds (over ₹115 crore) in sponsorship agreements, with producers hoping Sydney's star power would help the film reach a wider audience in the international market,” the report mentioned. 

“Sydney was shocked by the offer at first. 45 million pounds is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market,” added a source.
 
“Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress,” further added the insider. 

About Sydney’s career

Sydney became well-known after appearing on television in the black comedy, The White Lotus and the drama Euphoria. She will soon be seen in Christy, where she portrays Christy Martin, the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated and a professional fighter in the United States. 
 
The movie, which also stars Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, will be released in theatres on November 7. She starred in the latest ad for American Eagle, a denim company, in July. The ad contained wordplay complimenting Sweeney's "excellent jeans."
 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

