Sydney Sweeney lands jaw-dropping ₹530 cr bollywood deal, internet buzzing

Sydney Sweeney offered Amount: Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney could soon be making her Bollywood debut. Reports suggest she has been approached for a role in one of India’s most expensive films, with an offer said to be worth more than a whopping ₹530 crore.

According to reports, the American actress, who has starred in Euphoria, The White Lotus, Everything Sucks!, and The Handmaid's Tale, is said to have received an offer to play a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity in one of the most costly films ever produced in India.

Sydney Sweeney to debut in Bollywood?

According to the Sun report, Sydney would portray a young American celebrity who develops feelings for an Indian famous in the movie. It is anticipated that the movie will be set in a number of places in early 2026, including Dubai, Paris, New York, and London. Sydney representatives have yet to comment on the matter.

According to the Sun report, Sydney would portray a young American celebrity who develops feelings for an Indian famous in the movie. It is anticipated that the movie will be set in a number of places in early 2026, including Dubai, Paris, New York, and London. Sydney representatives have yet to comment on the matter.

"The deal is made up of a 35 million pound (over ₹415 crore) fee alongside 10 million pounds (over ₹115 crore) in sponsorship agreements, with producers hoping Sydney's star power would help the film reach a wider audience in the international market," the report mentioned. "Sydney was shocked by the offer at first. 45 million pounds is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market," added a source.

"Nothing has been decided yet, but it's a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn't everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress," further added the insider. About Sydney's career Sydney became well-known after appearing on television in the black comedy, The White Lotus and the drama Euphoria. She will soon be seen in Christy, where she portrays Christy Martin, the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated and a professional fighter in the United States.