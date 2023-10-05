Home / Entertainment / Vijay's Leo trailer is set to release today, check when and where to watch

Vijay's Leo trailer is set to release today, check when and where to watch

Vijay's Leo movie trailer is scheduled to be released today. The movie also stars Trisha and Sanjay Dutt along with others. the movie is set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Vijay-starrer Leo movie is all set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo movie is creating a massive buzz among fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the trailer, which is expected to be released today, October 5, 2023. All the Vijay's fan followers are glued to social media platforms to watch the trailer. According to reports, the Leo trailer is scheduled to launch today at 6 p.m.

Since yesterday (October 4), the hashtag 'Leo trailer day' has been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). The director Lokesh Kanagaraj also informed fans that the censor board has given a U/A certificate to Leo.

Leo release date
Vijay-starrer Leo movie is all set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023, during the festive season of Dussehra. 


Leo is expected to offer a combination of suspense and drama that will give users a perfect cinematic look. Film critic, Christopher Kanagaraj, unveiled the trailer release date and time on his official X account. According to his post, the trailer will hit theatres on October 6, 2023.

What is the star cast of Leo?

The movie has a huge star cast, and some of the well-known star names are:
  • Vijay
  • Trisha
  • Sanjay Dutt
  • Arjun
  • Gautham Vasudev Menon
  • Mansoor Ali Khan
  • Mysskin
  • Mathew Thomas
  • Priya Anand
  • Sandy Master
  • Babu Antony
  • Anurag Kashyap

Leo Badass song

Makers have released the Badass song, which has garnered over 1.9 crore views and over 14 lakh likes.

Watch the song here:

About Leo
Leo is an upcoming Tamil thriller movie which is directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, who has also written the movie along with  Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. The movie is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy.


The movie was announced in January 2023 with the name Thalapathy 67, as it is the 67th movie of Vijay. However, later the team changed the movie's name to Leo. The movie will hit theatres on October 11, 2023.

Topics :south indiamoviesIndian movies

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

