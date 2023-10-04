Upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in October 2023, all details inside

October has arrived and there are various releases this month that movie-goers are anticipating to watch. Considering that the celebration has officially started, theatrical releases will target suitable dates this month. There are a couple of OTT releases too like Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya with a multiple cast including Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu.

The audience will get to explore a variety of content with films like Thank You For Coming which is a sex-comedy, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, in view of a real-life story, Ganapath which is a tragic activity film featuring Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon and others are hitting the screens.

Upcoming Movies releasing in October 2023 1. Khufiya

Directed by: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi

Releasing on: 5 October

Where To Watch: OTT

Vishal Bhardwaj is back with another thrilling film Khufiya highlighting Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Tabu plays the role of Krishna Mehra, a RAW agent. India's Research & Analysis Wing has given her the duty of figuring out an inside traitor who is giving insights to their enemies. Tabu plays the convincing part regarding somebody who has lost her lover and that of a spy as she uncovers the reality of such deception.

2. Thank You For Coming

Directed by: Karan Boolani

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi

Releasing on: October 6

Where To Watch: Cinemas

An upcoming sex comedy highlighting a fun gang of girls as its lead cast, the names incorporate Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. These 5 friends reunite after quite a while at a family occasion. It is subjected to pleasure, friendship, love and reviving their bonds.

3. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Directed by: Tinu Suresh Desai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma

Releasing on: October 6

Where To Watch: Cinemas

Akshay Kumar has returned with one more film that is related to a real-life incident. The Raniganj Coalfields collapse in the year 1989 in West Bengal was a deadly day. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the fearless Jaswant Singh Gill who drove the mission of rescuing 65 mine workers. Parineeti will be seen playing the vital role of wife, Nirdosh Kaur Gill.

4. Dhak Dhak

Directed by: Tarun Dudeja

Cast: Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi

Releasing on: October 13

Where To Watch: Cinemas

A befitting tribute to women, Dhak Dhak is an eagerly awaited film that highlights Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead as four gutsy ladies who are on a road trip. Their final goal is to arrive at the world's highest motorable pass on their bikes.

5. Ganapath

Directed by: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Adi Chugh

Releasing on: October 20

Where To Watch: Cinemas

A tragic activity film taking shape, this film recounts the story of Ganapath - a ruthless vigilante who is on a mission to destroy a criminal empire that is incredibly strong. The whole city is in panic and fearful of what it is capable of doing, and Ganapath emerges as a ray of hope for the people.