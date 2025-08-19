3 Idiots' professor and veteran actor Achyut Potdar passes away at 91

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, popular for his role in the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film '3 Idiots', has passed away at the age of 91. He reportedly died on Monday at Jupiter hospital in Thane, where he had been admitted for the last few days due to ill health. However, the cause of his death is still not confirmed.

Throughout his acting career, Potdar worked in several films and television serials, including Bollywood and Marathi cinema. His noteworthy work includes 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Ishq', 'Vaastav: The Reality', and others. On social media, a number of well-known Marathi GEC TV channels honoured the late actor, confirming the news of his death.

Achyut Potdar dies at 91: The post On social media, Star Pravah's official Instagram account verified the news of his passing by expressing condolences. The note posted in honour of the actor says, “A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar… His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered". ALSO READ: Miss Universe India 2025 winner: Who is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan? As per several reports, the actor was recently taken to a hospital in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. His funeral will take place today on August 19, in Thane. Who is Achyut Potdar? In case you were unaware, Achyut Potdar made his film industry debut when he was 44 years old without any formal training. He worked for Indian Oil for 25 years before retiring in 1992 at the age of 58, according to information on IMDb. The 3 Idiots actor notably served as a professor in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, following graduation, before joining the Indian Army.