3 Idiots' professor and veteran actor Achyut Potdar passes away at 91

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, popular for his role as a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, passed away at 91. The actor breathed his last on Monday in Thane

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, popular for his role in the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film '3 Idiots', has passed away at the age of 91. He reportedly died on Monday at Jupiter hospital in Thane, where he had been admitted for the last few days due to ill health. However, the cause of his death is still not confirmed. 
 
Throughout his acting career, Potdar worked in several films and television serials, including Bollywood and Marathi cinema. His noteworthy work includes 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Ishq', 'Vaastav: The Reality', and others. On social media, a number of well-known Marathi GEC TV channels honoured the late actor, confirming the news of his death. 

Achyut Potdar dies at 91: The post 

On social media, Star Pravah's official Instagram account verified the news of his passing by expressing condolences. The note posted in honour of the actor says, “A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar… His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered". 
 
As per several reports, the actor was recently taken to a hospital in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. His funeral will take place today on August 19, in Thane. 

Who is Achyut Potdar?

In case you were unaware, Achyut Potdar made his film industry debut when he was 44 years old without any formal training. He worked for Indian Oil for 25 years before retiring in 1992 at the age of 58, according to information on IMDb. The 3 Idiots actor notably served as a professor in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, following graduation, before joining the Indian Army. 
 
Over the years, Achyut Potdar worked in movies like Aakrosh, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Yeh Dillagi, Rangeela, Mrityudand, Yeshwant, Ishq, Vaastav, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Dabangg 2, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, and Ventilator. 
 

Topics :BollywoodIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

