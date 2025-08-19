Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, famed for '3 Idiots', 'Bharat Ki Khoj', dies

Actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his roles in TV shows and films like Bharat Ki Khoj, Pradhan Mantri, 3 Idiots, has died at a hospital here. He was in his 90s.
Actor Achyut Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm. He was declared dead on Monday a source said.
Potdar played supporting roles in many iconic films and TV shows Aandolan, Wagle Ki Duniya, Dabangg 2, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari.
His brief appearance of a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots (2019), and his dialogue Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' became one of the fan favourite moments from the Aamir Khan-starrer movie and has been recreated in pop culture time and again through memes.
Details regarding the cause behind his demise and last rites are yet to be known.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
