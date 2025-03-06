The actors Siddharth, Nayanthara, and R. Madhavan have teamed together for the upcoming Netflix movie 'Test'. Actor Meera Jasmine will also appear in the Tamil movie.

The official post says, "Namma vaazhkaila thiruppu munaiya oru tharunam varum. Adhuku per dhan TEST. Watch TEST on 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix!"

Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara are shown in the movie's poster sporting fierce looks. The poster is made more intriguing by the addition of a cricket ball, bails, and a few flying papers.

Test OTT release 2025: Synopsis

The official synopsis of Test mentioned, "A compelling human drama where three lives intertwine beyond and because of the cricket field, each is forced to make a choice that changes everything."

"In a game where the stakes are personal and the consequences unforgettable, every move matters. One moment, one choice that’s all it takes to be the hero or the villain. This unmissable Tamil film isn’t just about the game; it’s about the TEST life throws at you," it further added.

Test OTT release 2025: Maker’s statement

The film is also the directorial debut of film producer S. Sashikanth. He stated about the film, “Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for Test was both exhilarating and deeply personal. This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all."

He added, "Bringing together three powerhouse performersR. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth for the first time made this journey even more special. I’m grateful to YNOT Studios, Netflix, and my incredible team for bringing this vision to life."

‘Test’ OTT release: About the film

Produced by YNOT Studios and directed by S Sashikanth, the film is expected to be a gripping human drama in which three lives intersect outside of the cricket pitch and each is compelled to make a decision that alters everything.

It will follow the lives of a brilliant scientist, a devoted teacher, and a national-level cricket player as they cross paths and are forced to make decisions that challenge their bravery, ambition, and selflessness. Along with Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, actor Meera Jasmine makes her film debut.