Nana Patekar death: Tributes pour in from PM Modi, Murmu, Bollywood celebs

Actor Nana Patekar passed away this morning at the age of 75, shocking his fans across the country. In the early hours of Thursday, around 5:20 am, the renowned actor experienced a cardiac arrest at his Goa home.

Several celebs from the Indian film industry, alongside PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, expressed shock and paid tribute to the veteran actor soon after the news of his death was confirmed.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, in honour of his contributions to theatre and film, declared a ‘state funeral’ on the death of legendary actor Nana Patekar.

Nana Patekar death update

The location and time of Patekar's last rites have not yet been disclosed, despite the Maharashtra government's confirmation that he will receive a state-honours funeral.

The actor's decades-long contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema and theatre led to the declaration of official honours. Authorities and his family are anticipated to provide more details about the funeral plans soon. The Devendra Fadnavis government took the decision considering Patekar's unparalleled contribution to the fields in Marathi and Hindi cinema, shelar added. President Droupadi Murmu on Nana Patekar's death Murmu paid tribute to Nana Patekar after his death, remembering his powerful performances. She also sent condolences to the actor’s family and friends, highlighting his dedication to social service. "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences. He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people. His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers (sic)."

PM Modi pays tribute to Nana Patekar Modi expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Mourning his death, he wrote in a social media post: "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Nana Patekar had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers."