OG box office day 6: Pawan Kalyan film soars to ₹150 cr within a week

OG box office Collection: Director Sujeeth has finally turned the tide with his latest gangster drama They Call Him OG, headlined by Pawan Kalyan. In just six days, the action-packed crime thriller has stormed past the domestic Telugu box office collections of Sujeeth’s last outing, the much-hyped but underwhelming Saaho (2019) starring Prabhas. After the post-Baahubali disappointment of Saaho, Sujeeth has found his long-awaited redemption—and the numbers prove it.

Even with the usual Monday drop, the Pawan Kalyan movie has remained a box office success despite receiving mixed reviews. According to Sacnilk, it added about ₹6.7 crore on day 6, making the weekly total ₹154 crore. The OG team is confident that the movie will cross ₹200 crore in Indian box office collection as the Dussehra festival approaches.

OG box office collection day 6: Day-wise (Sacnilk) In its first six days of release, Pawan Kalyan's movie "They Call Him OG" brought in ₹154.98 crore net in India. Before its official release, the movie received a huge amount from 'paid' premieres. The film has grossed more than ₹250 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. • Day 0 (Wednesday paid premieres): ₹21 crore • Day 1 (Thursday): ₹63.75 crore • Day 2 (Friday): ₹18.45 crore • Day 3 (Saturday): ₹18.50 crore • Day 4 (Sunday): ₹18.50 crore • Day 5 (Monday): ₹7.40 crore • Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹7.38 crore (estimated)

Total: ₹154.98 crore. ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 advance bookings cross ₹5 crore, 3 days before release OG's occupancy report Occupancy rates steadily declined along with ticket sales. With theatres barely filling 20% of their seats, Warangal had the highest occupancy rate. More than 30% of the Telugu audience in Kakinada and Karimnagar attended the action-thriller. However, in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR, Pawan Kalyan's original plan was unable to maintain pace. Because they brought the most people to the theatres, Kolkata and Lucknow were the hotspots for the first Hindi film. Regional differences in audience occupancy showed that Warangal had the highest percentage at 46%, followed by Kakinada at 45% and Karimnagar at 35.67%. Hyderabad contributed 19%, while other robust markets were Vijayawada (23.33%) and Vizag (28%).

ALSO READ: OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan's mega opener to cross 150 cr Mumbai and the National Capital Region had lower attendance rates, whereas Chennai and Bengaluru had 14.67% and 8.67%, respectively. The majority of viewers favoured afternoon and evening programming, with very few showing at night. About the ‘OG’ cast and plot Pawan Kalyan stars in the Telugu-language action thriller, They Call Him OG, or 'OG', which was released in September 2025. Actor Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut in this Sujeeth-directed movie, which also has an amazing supporting cast. The plot, which is set in Mumbai in the 1990s, centres on Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster who returns from a 10-year exile to take on Omi Bhau, the new boss. The film's cast consists of: