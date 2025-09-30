Deepika named as the most viewed Indian star of last decade in 2024: IMDb

Deepika Padukone was named the most viewed Indian star of the last decade in 2024, according to IMDb, which analysed 130 movies of actors, considering their top five movies from each year between 2000 and 2025.

“Deepika Padukone, who debuted in 2007, leads with 10 movies in our dataset, the fourth-highest overall — a density of hits that few stars of her era have matched,” according to IMDb’s 25 Years of Indian Cinema report.

IMDb stated in its release: “Padukone also ranks ahead of veterans like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Salman Khan, and contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma.”

Following Padukone is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently starred in the Hollywood film Head of State, and Rani Mukerji, both with six movies. IMDb added in its release that the 130 movies collectively account for more than 9.1 million IMDb user ratings — an average of over 70,000 per movie — providing a unique, longitudinal view of global audience interest across languages, formats, and release models. Additionally, the analysis is based on IMDb data from over 250 million monthly users worldwide. “Rather than waiting for industry structures to shift, they (female actors) are building diversified careers spanning global franchises, entrepreneurial ventures, and international projects,” the report noted.