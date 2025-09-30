Home / Entertainment / Deepika named as the most viewed Indian star of last decade in 2024: IMDb

Deepika named as the most viewed Indian star of last decade in 2024: IMDb

Following Padukone is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently starred in the Hollywood film Head of State, and Rani Mukerji, both with six movies

Deepika Padukone
“Rather than waiting for industry structures to shift, they (female actors) are building diversified careers spanning global franchises, entrepreneurial ventures, and international projects,” the report noted.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Deepika Padukone was named the most viewed Indian star of the last decade in 2024, according to IMDb, which analysed 130 movies of actors, considering their top five movies from each year between 2000 and 2025.
 
“Deepika Padukone, who debuted in 2007, leads with 10 movies in our dataset, the fourth-highest overall — a density of hits that few stars of her era have matched,” according to IMDb’s 25 Years of Indian Cinema report.
 
IMDb stated in its release: “Padukone also ranks ahead of veterans like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Salman Khan, and contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma.”
 
Following Padukone is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently starred in the Hollywood film Head of State, and Rani Mukerji, both with six movies.
 
IMDb added in its release that the 130 movies collectively account for more than 9.1 million IMDb user ratings — an average of over 70,000 per movie — providing a unique, longitudinal view of global audience interest across languages, formats, and release models. Additionally, the analysis is based on IMDb data from over 250 million monthly users worldwide.
 
“Rather than waiting for industry structures to shift, they (female actors) are building diversified careers spanning global franchises, entrepreneurial ventures, and international projects,” the report noted.
 
While women-led movies are few and far between and their roles remain inconsistently written and unevenly rewarded at the box office, the report highlighted that this cycle of fewer strong roles, inconsistent commercial outcomes, and the perception that women cannot anchor box-office success has accelerated how women are leveraging their stardom.
 
“Rather than waiting for industry structures to shift, they are building diversified careers spanning global franchises, entrepreneurial ventures, and international projects. Success in these parallel arenas reinforces their value in cinema, creating a virtuous loop that strengthens both cultural relevance and commercial leverage. By doing so, the women are setting new benchmarks for how stardom is built and monetised, self-authoring their rise and proving that career longevity can be forged on their own terms,” the report added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan's mega opener to cross 150 cr

Kantara Chapter 1 advance bookings cross ₹5 crore, 3 days before release

Frames per Second: Bollywood's stars, disposable bodies and price of fame

OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan shines, film opens to mixed response across India

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release date, time & more about show in India

Topics :Deepika Padukonemovies

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story