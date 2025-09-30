Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan's mega opener to cross 150 cr

OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan's mega opener to cross 150 cr

'They Call Him OG' ft. Pawan Kalyan has taken the box office by storm since its release on Sept 25, 2025. The Telugu-language action film has made history with the movie poised to cross 150 cr

Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG'

Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG' Box Office Collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OG on Box Office: Since its September 25, 2025, release, "They Call Him OG," which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has been a box office hit. The movie, which was directed by Sujeeth and co-starred Emraan Hashmi, broke box office collection records, but on Monday, it experienced an 'unpredictable' drop.
 
The action-packed drama faced an unexpected twist on Monday, recording a sharp 60% drop in collections. With big Dussehra releases around the corner, industry watchers believe the film could struggle to maintain its early momentum. Still, even with the dip, OG continues to stand strong among recent blockbusters.

OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Insights 

On Monday, Day 5, Pawan Kalyan's movie 'They Call Him OG' brought in about ₹7.50 crore, bringing its total Indian box office collection to about ₹147.70 crore. Compared to its weekend performance, which is a common weekday trend for blockbuster pictures, this represented a notable drop of almost 60%. 
 
Occupancy figures for the movie's 5th day in Hindi (2D) are uneven, with morning shows being 5.43 percent, afternoon shows being 6.05 percent, evening shows being 5.44 percent, and night shows showing a modest increase to 8.22 percent. The Telugu version continues to generate the largest portion of domestic revenue, followed by the dubbed Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada versions, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 

OG box office collection day-wise

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs 63.75
Day 2 (Friday)- Rs 18.45
Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs 18.50
Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs 18.50
Day 5 (Monday)- Rs 7.45
 
Total (as of Day 5)- Rs 147.65. 

About 'They Call Him OG' cast and plot 

D. V. V. Danayya is the producer of the Telugu action criminal drama, 'They Call Him OG', which was written and directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan plays the starring role of OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after going missing for 10 years to confront his former enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau. 
 
Packed with stylised action and emotional depth, OG is being hailed as one of Pawan Kalyan’s career-best performances. Fans and critics alike have praised Sujeeth’s slick direction and high-octane set pieces. Hashmi’s menacing portrayal of the villain has also struck a chord, adding intensity to the film’s narrative.
 
Before its release, the movie generated a lot of excitement and made Rs 21 crore from paid previews alone. Although the pre-release enthusiasm was tremendous, it will be difficult to sustain the excitement in the days ahead due to future releases.
 

 

 

More From This Section

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release

Frames per Second: Bollywood's stars, disposable bodies and price of fame

Alice in Borderland Season 3

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release date, time & more about show in India

Treesha Thosar in 71st Nation film awards 2025

Who is Treesha Thosar? 4-year-old actress making waves at National Awards

71st National Film Awards 2025

71st National Film Awards: Check full list of winners and top honours

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal announced pregnancy

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal declare pregnancy with a baby bump pic

Topics : Indian Box Office Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon