Home / Entertainment / Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release date, time & more about show in India

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release date, time & more about show in India

After 3 years, Alice in Borderland is ready to return on Netflix with a new season. Fans in India can stream all episodes at once starting at 12:30 PM (IST) from today, 25 September 2025

Alice in Borderland Season 3
Alice in Borderland Season 3 on Netflix
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date: Alice in Borderland Season 3 will debut on Netflix today, September 25, 2025. Following their return to what appears to be a peaceful life, the story of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) is continued in the upcoming season. 
 
High-stakes drama, compelling action, and the exciting suspense that made the series a worldwide success are all promised in Season 3. There are six episodes in the third installment of Alice in Borderland.
 
On September 25, 2025, the much-awaited Netflix's Japanese sci-fi drama Alice in Borderland season 3 will debut exclusively on the streaming service. All episodes will be available for streaming in India starting at 12:30 PM (IST). Here is everything fans need to know about when the show will be available on streaming services and what to anticipate. 

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Schedule (Thursday, September 25, 2025) 

    • India- 12:30 PM
    • United States- 3 AM ET/12 AM PT
    • Brazil- 4 AM
    • UK- 8 AM
    • Central European Summer Time- 9 AM
    • Australia- 5 PM

What to expect from Alice in Borderland S3?

After Season 2, Alice in Borderland Season 3 finds the heroines Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) leading peaceful lives. Their peace is broken when a scholar with an obsession for the afterlife kidnaps Usagi, forcing Arisu to return to the dangerous Borderland to save her. With the addition of the mysterious Joker card in the latest season, there will be more deadly games and mental challenges. 
 
Because all of Season 3's episodes will be released at once, fans will 'not' have to wait for weekly releases to binge-watch the full season. With two fewer episodes than previous seasons, the anticipated six-episode season promises to be packed with high-stakes survival situations and dramatic drama.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OG box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan's film opens to record numbers

Jolly LLB 3 box office day 6: Akshay-Arshad film crosses 100 cr globally

Who is Treesha Thosar? 4-year-old actress making waves at National Awards

OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan film targets over 100 cr on day 1 globally

Jolly LLB 3 box office day 5: Akshay Kumar, Arshad's movie crosses ₹65 cr

Topics :Netflix Indiaweb seriesanimation

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story