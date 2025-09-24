Who is Treesha Thosar? 4-year-old actress making waves at National Awards

Treesha Thosar, a 4-year-old Marathi child artist, earned the 'best child artist award' at the 71st National Film Awards on September 23, 2025, for her captivating performance as Chimi (Revati) in the movie "Naal 2." Treesha, wearing a traditional white saree, received applause just as loud as Shah Rukh Khan during the award event, which took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Treesha is the youngest person to receive this prestigious honour, which was presented by President Droupadi Murmu. ‘Naal 2,’ which was directed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti and produced by Nagraj Manjule, examines sibling relationships and upbringing in a rural village. Both officials and viewers were enthralled by the occasion, which honoured the film's emotional depth as well as the enormous potential of young talent in Indian rural filmmaking.

Who is Treesha Thosar? Fans and movie industry insiders are taking note of Treesha Thosar, a Marathi child actor, in part because of her enduring smile and in part because of her genuine talent. She manages to juggle the energy that only a four-year-old can provide while working on web series, movies, ads and, presumably, snack time. Online stories frequently discuss her mother running her Instagram account, which is both endearing and a little funny given how polished some of her content appears. Her journey started with roles in films like Naal 2, which is full of unadulterated emotional beats and innocent childhood moments. She has collaborated with well-known people, such as Siddharth Jadhav and Mahesh Manjrekar, and she even made an appearance on episodic television (but critics did not see her if you were blinking during Pet Puraan). Treesha's appeal extends beyond her attractiveness; she has a talent for capturing "that" poignant moment that makes grownups in theatres reach for tissues.

About the 71st National Film Awards The National Film Development Corporation of India presented the 71st National Film Awards, which recognised the top cinematic accomplishments for 2023-certified films. With feature and non-feature films as well as articles about cinema from several languages competing for recognition, the competition was extensive. It also emphasises how Indian cinema is providing a supportive atmosphere for aspiring filmmakers to experiment with meaningful narrative. ALSO READ: 71st National Film Awards: Check full list of winners and top honours The Best Child Artist award honours young actors who infuse their role with nuance and realism, fostering the growth of fresh talent in Indian cinema. Treesha received a monetary reward, a certificate, and the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus Award) as a token of appreciation for her noteworthy accomplishment. More than just a personal victory, this honour acknowledges the growing significance of regional storylines that honour the nation's cultural and linguistic diversity, as well as kid actors.