Amaal Mallik cuts ties with family, says years of pain led to depression

Musician Amaal Mallik took to Instagram with a heartfelt post, revealing his decision to separate from his family. In an emotional message, he opened up about the years of pain he has endured, expressing his frustrations and holding his parents responsible for the rift between him and his brother, Armaan Mallik.

The 34-year-old musician announced his decision to sever ties from his family. In the post, he also talked about working tirelessly in the music industry as he has created 126 songs in the last decade. He showed his dissatisfaction with his family despite making efforts, which ruined his mental health and self-worth.

Amaal Mallik shared that he and his brother, Armaan, have worked hard to establish their own identity in the music industry, rather than just being known for their family connections. However, he revealed that ongoing emotional struggles and efforts to bring him down have deeply affected his mental health, resulting in a diagnosis of clinical depression.

Amaal started his post with a caption that reads, "I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade (sic).”

Amaal continued, “Through the last many years they have left no opportunity to disturb my well being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I’m unshakable. Everything that we stand on today has come from one mind, mine and from the blessings of the almighty.”

While talking about his successful journey with brother Arman, he said, "The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart (sic)."

Clearing the point that he is not writing this post out of anger, he concluded, "Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength (sic)."

Amaal Mallik's career began when he was very young. He started his career by assisting in producing and arranging music. His first big break came with Jai Ho. He is the son of composer Daboo and Jyothi Mallik and nephew of Anu Mallik. He is the elder brother of singer Armaan Mallik.