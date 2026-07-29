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Home / Entertainment / Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release: Where to watch Vishnu-Aishwarya Lekshmi hit?

Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release: Where to watch Vishnu-Aishwarya Lekshmi hit?

On July 3, Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, opened in theaters. After a successful run, Gatta Kusthi sequel is on its way to OTT platform on July 31

Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release

Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release update

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

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Since its premiere earlier this month, Gatta Kusthi 2 has had a great run in theaters, captivating viewers with its blend of humor, sentimental family moments, and wrestling action. On July 3, 2026, Gatta Kusthi 2 was released in theaters.
 
The sequel, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, takes the well-known franchise in a new direction by challenging conventional gender norms. Fans are now excitedly anticipating the movie's OTT release after it received favorable reviews and performed well at the box office.

Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release

Gatta Kusthi 2, directed by Chella Ayyavu, will debut on Netflix on July 31, 2026. The streaming partner announced the movie's release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on its social media accounts. 
 

About Gatta Kusthi 2

This time, Aishwarya Lekshmi's character Keerthi aspires to be a professional wrestler. Veera, portrayed by Vishnu Vishal, supports her goals while handling household duties instead of taking the spotlight. The story revolves around the role reversal, which produces several poignant and amusing moments.

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The movie examines how relationships function best when both spouses encourage each other's aspirations. The story emphasises family life, mutual respect, and shifting social standards in addition to wrestling scenes, giving the sports comedy a more emotional tone than its predecessor. 

More about the Gatta Kusthi 2

According to reports, the sequel has made over ₹55 crore worldwide since it debuted in theatres on July 3, 2026. As the movie gets ready for its OTT journey, its strong box office performance has made it one of the year's most noteworthy Tamil releases, giving the makers even more cause for celebration. Movie lovers are already excited about the anticipated OTT release date.

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Topics : OTT platforms Netflix India OTT users Netflix OTT

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

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