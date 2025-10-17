OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali

A long weekend awaits entertainment lovers as Diwali draws near, bringing with it a lineup of exciting new releases. This festive season, viewers can look forward to some of the most anticipated films and web series premiering this week, offering the perfect mix of romance, friendship, drama, and suspense to keep everyone entertained.

From SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video to Netflix, Lionsgate Play, Aha, SunNXT, and JioHotstar, several platforms are set to drop fresh content just in time for the celebrations. Whether you’re planning a family binge or a solo watch, we’ve rounded up the top OTT releases to make your Diwali weekend even brighter.

Top OTT releases this week to watch online on Diwali 2025

Baaghi 4

• Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

• Genre: Action, Drama

• Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa

Baaghi 4 centres on Ronny, who awakens from a coma with a psychotic condition following a serious accident. He is devastated by the memory of his girlfriend, Alisha, who perished in the accident, and is haunted by the scenes from the past. But his family also says that Alisha is just a myth.

He sets out on a quest to locate his true love and establish her existence. He discovers some terrible conspiracies and becomes involved with a violent villain as a result of his journey.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

• Release Date: Oct 16th, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar

• Genre: Suspense, Thriller

• Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Alex Zahara

Stefani Reyes (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana), a college student, is troubled by a horrific dream that keeps happening to her and ends up falling from a high-rise tower.

She is plagued with visions of her family members facing death as the terror begins. She goes home to halt these deadly visions, only to discover that she is the only one who can stop them and prevent her family from dying. Will she keep everything?

Our Fault

• Release Date: Oct 16th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

• Genre: Romance

• Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Gabriela Andrada, Marta Hazas

One of the most-awaited films to hit digital screens this week is Culpa Nuestra, sometimes known as Our Fault. The film centres on Nick and Noah's reunion after their split.

They are both making their way in their careers, but the relationship rekindles when they cross paths again at their best friend's wedding. Since this is the final instalment in the series, fans are eager to witness the pair's relationship one final time.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

• Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Zee5

• Genre: Crime, Thriller

• Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Ayesha Kaduskar, Hemant Saini

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is a crime drama film that centres on Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who investigates the missing females. It stars Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in key parts.

But when his investigation reveals some startling facts and plots involving the missing girls, things take a crazy turn. This film will be entertaining due to its impressive cast and promising scenes.

How to Train Your Dragon

• Release Date: Oct 13th, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar

• Genre: Action, Fantasy

• Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost

The American fantasy adventure film, How to Train Your Dragon, written and directed by Dean DeBlois, centres on the friendship between a young Viking and a dragon that sustains an unintentional injury.

They intend to break the village's long-standing impression of the dragons as monsters, and their relationship will face difficulties along the way. Action, humour, adventure, and passion are all expertly woven together in this movie.