Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali

OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali

This Diwali weekend, several new films and web series are releasing on major OTT platforms. Celebrate the festival with fresh doses of drama, thrill, friendship, romance, and more

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release
OTT release this Diwali Wekend
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A long weekend awaits entertainment lovers as Diwali draws near, bringing with it a lineup of exciting new releases. This festive season, viewers can look forward to some of the most anticipated films and web series premiering this week, offering the perfect mix of romance, friendship, drama, and suspense to keep everyone entertained.
 
From SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video to Netflix, Lionsgate Play, Aha, SunNXT, and JioHotstar, several platforms are set to drop fresh content just in time for the celebrations. Whether you’re planning a family binge or a solo watch, we’ve rounded up the top OTT releases to make your Diwali weekend even brighter.

Top OTT releases this week to watch online on Diwali 2025

Baaghi 4
 
Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action, Drama
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa
 
Baaghi 4 centres on Ronny, who awakens from a coma with a psychotic condition following a serious accident. He is devastated by the memory of his girlfriend, Alisha, who perished in the accident, and is haunted by the scenes from the past. But his family also says that Alisha is just a myth. 
 
He sets out on a quest to locate his true love and establish her existence. He discovers some terrible conspiracies and becomes involved with a violent villain as a result of his journey.   
 
Final Destination: Bloodlines
 
Release Date: Oct 16th, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Suspense, Thriller
Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Alex Zahara
 
Stefani Reyes (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana), a college student, is troubled by a horrific dream that keeps happening to her and ends up falling from a high-rise tower. 
 
She is plagued with visions of her family members facing death as the terror begins. She goes home to halt these deadly visions, only to discover that she is the only one who can stop them and prevent her family from dying. Will she keep everything?
 
Our Fault
 
Release Date: Oct 16th, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Romance
Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Gabriela Andrada, Marta Hazas
 
One of the most-awaited films to hit digital screens this week is Culpa Nuestra, sometimes known as Our Fault. The film centres on Nick and Noah's reunion after their split. 
 
They are both making their way in their careers, but the relationship rekindles when they cross paths again at their best friend's wedding. Since this is the final instalment in the series, fans are eager to witness the pair's relationship one final time.
 
Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas
 
Release Date: Oct 17th, 2025
OTT Platform: Zee5
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Ayesha Kaduskar, Hemant Saini
 
Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is a crime drama film that centres on Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who investigates the missing females. It stars Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in key parts. 
 
But when his investigation reveals some startling facts and plots involving the missing girls, things take a crazy turn. This film will be entertaining due to its impressive cast and promising scenes.
 
How to Train Your Dragon
 
Release Date: Oct 13th, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost
 
The American fantasy adventure film, How to Train Your Dragon, written and directed by Dean DeBlois, centres on the friendship between a young Viking and a dragon that sustains an unintentional injury. 
 
They intend to break the village's long-standing impression of the dragons as monsters, and their relationship will face difficulties along the way. Action, humour, adventure, and passion are all expertly woven together in this movie.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bigg Boss 19 week 8: Nominations, voting trends, controversy & more

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues dream run, earns ₹650 cr worldwide Collection

Kantara: Chapter 1 emerges as 2025's 2nd highest-grossing Indian film

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues record run, crosses ₹600 crore globally

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sets new benchmark for Malayalam film industry

Topics :OTT platformsOTT usersOTT

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story